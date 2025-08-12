A Vision for Vertical Growth: Rajjath Goel on Shaping the Future of Dwarka Expressway

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12: Gurugram's real estate has always stayed ahead of the curve. From a satellite town, the city has grown into one of India's most sought-after real estate destinations, driven by infrastructure upgrades, a booming corporate ecosystem, and rising lifestyle aspirations. But what's truly setting the tone for the next chapter of Gurugram's growth is the emergence of new corridors.

Among the many growth nodes fueling this momentum, the Dwarka Expressway corridor has emerged as a catalytic force, redefining the city's residential blueprint. Strategically connecting Delhi to Gurugram, this 8-lane expressway is reshaping mobility, unlocking immense potential for vertical, future-ready developments.

Advertisement

Recent data from JLL shows that 5,168 luxury units were sold in NCR in H1 2025, giving the region a 65% share of luxury home sales across India's top seven cities. Gurugram alone accounted for an overwhelming 91% of NCR's luxury sales in the first half of the year. The Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway corridors have emerged as key magnets, together contributing 61% of Gurugram's high-end transactions. SPR alone accounted for 39% of sales, fuelled by new launches from leading developers. The completion of Dwarka Expressway has boosted connectivity, pushed property prices up, and moved more projects into the ₹5 crore-plus bracket.

Riding this wave of change is Rajjath Goel, Managing Director of MRG Group, whose forward-looking approach to real estate is helping shape not just skylines, but self-sustained communities. As cities run out of horizontal room to grow, vertical living has become a response to space constraints. Developers are curating high-rise developments that are thoughtfully planned ecosystems and are part of a larger vision for connected, community-first living. From enhanced security and better air circulation to shared green spaces and curated amenities, vertical townships offer a quality of life that traditional sprawl simply cannot match. At MRG Group, Rajjath Goel has shifted this chasing skyline dominance through projects that are efficient, well-located, and aligned with how people actually live, work, and unwind today.

Advertisement

"To me, vertical growth is not just about constructing taller buildings--it's a reflection of rising aspirations and smarter urban living. At MRG, we see it as a way to create more meaningful, well-connected communities within compact urban footprints. Our approach to vertical development is rooted in purpose, offering homes that are not only accessible but also aligned with the evolving lifestyle needs of today's Indian families. From integrated amenities to efficient layouts, we're focused on delivering value at every level, while contributing to a more sustainable and future-ready urban landscape," says Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group.

Rajjath's vision for MRG Group is firmly anchored in realism: understanding what today's buyers truly value, and responding with thoughtful design, smart engineering, and a commitment to quality that stands the test of time. From meticulous planning and modern construction technologies to choosing strategic, well-connected locations, every decision is made with the end-user in mind. MRG's projects are well-rounded, award-winning ecosystems built around convenience, sustainability, and the evolving aspirations of urban India.

As Dwarka Expressway steps into its next phase of evolution, Rajjath Goel envisions it as a vertical, inclusive, and sustainable urban canvas; one that reflects the core ethos of MRG Group. By blending luxury with aspiration, and design with purpose, the group is helping redefine what quality living can look like in a modern, fast-growing corridor. The goal is simple yet powerful: to build not just for today, but for a future that's smarter, greener, and deeply people-centric.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)