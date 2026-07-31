A World of Luxury Awaits, Ospree Duty Free Opens Its Doors at Navi Mumbai Airport

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Ospree Duty Free, one of India's leading travel retail operators, has officially opened its newest duty-free store at Navi Mumbai International Airport, welcoming travellers with a new destination for luxury shopping across both the Departure and Arrival terminals. The stores offer a curated assortment of imported spirits, luxury perfumes, premium fashion, confectionery, electronics and other travel retail essentials.

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This store has been designed to cater to the evolving preferences of today's travellers, bringing together globally renowned brands, exceptional duty-free value and a comprehensive retail experience under one roof.

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Alongside its extensive range of premium spirits, the Navi Mumbai Ospree Duty Free store places a strong emphasis on fashion, perfumes and cosmetics, electronics, and watches.

The opening marks another significant milestone in Ospree Duty Free's continued expansion across India's airport network. With the addition of Navi Mumbai International Airport, Ospree Duty Free now has two airport locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), further strengthening its presence in one of India's busiest aviation hubs while reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class travel retail experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Singh, CEO, Ospree Duty Free, said:

"The opening of our store at Navi Mumbai International Airport marks another important milestone in Ospree Duty Free's expansion journey. As we continue to grow our presence across India, our focus remains on delivering a world-class travel retail experience through a thoughtfully curated selection of premium brands across fashion, beauty, fragrances, electronics and more. We look forward to welcoming travellers and redefining duty-free shopping at Navi Mumbai."

About Ospree Duty Free

Ospree Duty Free, previously Mumbai Duty Free, is a flagship brand under Mumbai Travel Retail Limited, India's largest duty-free retail operator. Present across airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Navi Mumbai and the upcoming Guwahati store, Ospree is a trusted destination for luxury shopping, exclusive global collections, and exceptional duty-free value across spirits, beauty, lifestyle, fashion, electronics and travel retail categories.

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