VMPL

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 22: In a significant move to tackle the rising instances of sudden cardiac arrests and build emergency-ready neighborhoods, a unique community initiative named 'Hriday Rakshak Abhiyaan' has been officially launched by Myra Bhandari, a Grade 11 (DP-1) student at Heritage International Xperiential School, Senior Campus, Sector 58, Gurgaon.

Advertisement

The campaign is supported by Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma, a cardiologist at Paras Hospital, who serves as Director and Unit Head of Cardiology at Paras Health, Gurugram, along with the Nirvana Patio Club RWA team. The primary goal of this movement is to build a resilient community of trained first responders -- young adults equipped with life-saving skills.

Advertisement

The core philosophy of the campaign is captured in its official slogan: "bdd'oN kii surkssaa, bccoN ke haath" (Protection of elders in the hands of children).

Medical experts highlight that the first 3 to 5 minutes following a cardiac arrest are the most critical window. Delivering immediate assistance during this 'golden hour' can multiply the chances of survival.

Advertisement

Under 'Hriday Rakshak Abhiyaan', extensive hands-on training workshops will be rolled out across residential complexes and educational institutions. Medical professionals from Paras Health will guide participants on the correct techniques of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), identifying early symptoms of a heart attack, and quickly alerting medical emergency services.

"Our mission is to ensure that every household has at least one person equipped to act confidently during a medical crisis rather than panicking," stated the organizers at the launch event.

Guided by the vision to "Be Prepared. Be Responsible. Be a Life Saver," the team aims to transform local neighborhoods into heart-safe communities where everyone plays an active role in public health safety.

A Larger Vision

For Myra Bhandari, the workshop marks the beginning of a much larger vision. Inspired by her clinical exposure and mentorship from specialists at Paras Health, she conceptualised Hriday Rakshak Abhiyaan as a long-term community health movement rather than a one-day awareness campaign.

As an aspiring doctor and an emerging public health leader, she hopes to continue conducting first-responder training camps across urban residential communities, empowering residents, caregivers, and support staff with practical life-saving skills.

Alongside these community workshops, she also plans to expand the initiative into rural communities and Anganwadis, where access to timely emergency medical care is often limited. By training village youth, frontline workers, and community members in CPR, recognising cardiac arrest, emergency escalation, and basic first aid, she hopes to strengthen emergency preparedness in areas where the first responder is almost always a neighbour rather than a healthcare professional.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)