AACSB Honors BIMTECH with 2026 Global Impact Award for AI Innovation; Sets New Benchmark in Industry-Ready Education

At a time when management education is being reshaped by global and industry shifts, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), presents a clear vision of a future-ready institution anchored in global exposure, industry integration, innovation, and student well-being. Solidifying this vision on the world stage, BIMTECH has been recognized as a 2026 AACSB Global Impact Award winner for its “AI-Enabled Interview Mastery” initiative. The project was honored under the Teaching & Learning Excellence category, highlighting the institute's commitment to leveraging AI to enhance student learning experiences. By utilizing AI-driven interview simulations, BIMTECH provides students with real-time, data-backed feedback to master the art of the professional interview, effectively earning global acclaim for its technological foresight.

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This commitment to excellence extends far beyond the digital lab. From immersive international programs with Singapore Management University to strategic collaborations with industry giants like Swiss Re and UNIQLO, the institute is steadily narrowing the gap between classroom theory and real-world business demands. This experiential learning ecosystem is further bolstered by the Bloomberg Financial Markets Lab and the Centre of Excellence with Hexalog Technologies, giving students direct exposure to industry-standard tools, live problem-solving, and applied learning.

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Taken together, these initiatives are significantly influencing BIMTECH’s broader academic standing. By strengthening key NIRF pillars—teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, and perception—the institute is building long-term reputational capital while positioning itself as a modern benchmark in global business education.

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Q1. In an era of rapid technological disruption, how has BIMTECH’s 2026 AACSB Global Impact Award-winning initiative redefined the intersection of AI and human mentorship to set a new international benchmark for Teaching and Learning Excellence and student placement readiness? Dr. Rajib explains that the institute has integrated an AI-driven Interview Mastery module within the Business Communication curriculum, enabling students to participate in simulated corporate interviews. By leveraging AI-based platforms, students receive real-time feedback on communication, confidence, and presentation skills, which is further strengthened through personalized faculty mentoring. This innovative approach significantly enhances students’ placement readiness and has been internationally recognized with the AACSB Global Impact Award 2026, highlighting BIMTECH’s commitment to AI-enabled, future-ready education.

This structured integration represents an innovative pedagogical shift—from faculty-led mock interviews to AI-augmented experiential learning—ensuring inclusivity, scalability, and continuous improvement without compromising human mentorship. The model exemplifies a responsible, balanced approach to AI adoption in management education.

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Q2. How is BIMTECH strengthening global exposure and industry readiness for its students through recent initiatives? Dr. Rajib explains that BIMTECH is significantly enhancing global exposure and industry readiness through a well-integrated mix of international collaborations and industry partnerships.

Recently, students participated in an immersive experiential learning program at Singapore Management University, where they engaged in live projects, cross-cultural collaboration, and real-world problem-solving in a global business environment.

In parallel, BIMTECH has entered into strategic collaborations with Swiss Re to strengthen insurance education through internships and industry training, and with UNIQLO to develop future-ready talent and expand student opportunities.

Further strengthening industry integration, BIMTECH has partnered with Hexalog Technologies to establish a Centre of Excellence in Supply Chain and Logistics, offering industry-aligned micro-credentials, hands-on training, internships, and live consulting assignments.

The institute also leverages large-scale academic platforms such as VIHAAN 2026, TEDxBIMTECH, and Hermes’ Dialogue 6.0—which bring together leading institutions, including IIMs and IITs—to foster innovation, collaboration, and interdisciplinary learning.

Notably, Hermes’ Dialogue 6.0, organized by the PGDM-International Business program, serves as a global platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. Meanwhile, TEDxBIMTECH 2026, themed “Decoding Tomorrow,” focused on the future of human well-being, technological advancement, and innovation.

Q3. BIMTECH has recently hosted high-profile industry leaders through initiatives such as the “CXO Talks: Conversation with Gen Z” series. How do these engagements create tangible academic or career outcomes, and how is their impact measured? The CEO/CXO interaction series at BIMTECH is designed as a structured academic-industry interface that complements classroom learning.

Leaders from diverse sectors—including asset management, retail, manufacturing, digital transformation, human resources, and other emerging industries—are invited to give students a multi-dimensional perspective on leadership and business strategy.

Through the “CXO Talks: Conversation with Gen Z” series, sessions featuring industry leaders such as Swarup Mohanty, Vice Chairman and CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Kenji Inoue, CFO and COO of UNIQLO India, help translate real-world industry experience into actionable insights. These engagements enable students to better understand corporate expectations, improve placement readiness, and often create pathways to mentorships, internships, and live projects.

Additionally, sessions such as “From the Brink to Business Excellence” by Bharat Madan, Whole-Time Director and Group CFO at Escorts Kubota Limited, along with expert talks by alumni like NSN Murty, Partner and Government Consulting Leader at Deloitte Consulting, further enrich the student learning experience.

The institute measures the effectiveness of these initiatives through structured student feedback, the depth of industry partnerships formed, mentorship and internship conversions, live project opportunities, and tangible placement outcomes.

Q4. How will BIMTECH’s AIDEdu and KODECET initiatives drive measurable change, especially for students with disabilities? Dr. Rajib explains that BIMTECH is embedding UDL principles into curriculum design, assessments, and digital content to make learning more flexible, accessible, and inclusive for students with diverse needs, especially those with disabilities. Faculty are being trained to create adaptive classrooms and accessible learning resources, which will improve inclusive learning outcomes in measurable ways.

The use of Generative AI further strengthens this by enabling personalized learning pathways, multilingual accessibility, speech-to-text support, and simplified content formats, ensuring equitable access to quality education.

At the same time, the KODECET project is driving curriculum innovation through sustainability-focused pedagogy. Through the DIGI-SUSTEACH Centre and initiatives such as the “Circular Economy: Innovative Pedagogy for Sustainable Development” event, BIMTECH is integrating circular economy principles, innovative teaching methods, and global academic collaboration into business education.

Together, these initiatives are creating measurable institutional change through stronger accessibility standards, improved faculty capability, more inclusive student outcomes, curriculum innovation, and sustainability-driven learning.

Q5. AIC BIMTECH has supported over 500 startups and aims to cross 700 by 2026. How does it maintain quality while scaling? To maintain quality while scaling, AIC BIMTECH has adopted a structured, founder-centric incubation model that prioritizes long-term value creation over short-term gains.

Initiatives such as PRARAMBH focus on onboarding startups that have moved beyond the ideation stage, ensuring both readiness and founder commitment from the outset. Rather than limiting support to one-time pitch events, the incubation centre provides continuous mentoring, strategic advisory sessions, and curated investor interactions throughout the startup journey.

Platforms like Tathagat Innovest further strengthen collaboration among industry, academia, government, and the broader startup ecosystem, while also hosting global platforms such as the Startup World Cup (India Edition). This creates stronger validation opportunities and exposure for high-potential ventures.

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