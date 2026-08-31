Aadab Hyderabad Marks 15 Years with Grand Anniversary Celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31: Aadab Hyderabad Telugu Daily marked the completion of 15 years of publication with grand anniversary celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, bringing together political leaders, public representatives, senior officials, journalists, artists, academicians, business leaders and well-wishers from different sections of society.

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The day-long programme, held from 10 am to 6 pm, commemorated the newspaper's 15-year journey in Telugu journalism and highlighted its focus on public-oriented reporting, social issues and bringing citizens' concerns to the attention of authorities. According to the organisers, the celebrations were the culmination of nearly two months of planning and preparations by the management and staff of Aadab Hyderabad.

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The event witnessed the participation of ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, political leaders, senior police officials, social activists, journalists, artists, academicians, entrepreneurs, advertisers, agents, readers and supporters of the publication. The programme featured addresses by dignitaries, cultural performances, theatre presentations and felicitation ceremonies recognising individuals from different fields.

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Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, while congratulating Aadab Hyderabad on completing 15 years, described it as a medium-sized newspaper that had been able to make a significant impact. He appreciated the publication for continuing its journey despite challenges and for its efforts to take information about government welfare programmes and issues concerning the public closer to the people. He wished the management and staff continued success and a stronger presence in journalism in the years ahead.

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao congratulated the newspaper on reaching the 15-year milestone and appreciated what he described as its straightforward, honest and impartial approach to journalism. He said completing 15 years was a significant achievement and wished the publication continued growth and success.

BJP MP Dr K. Laxman also congratulated Aadab Hyderabad and its Chairman and Managing Director Satyam Veeramalla. Referring to the scale of the anniversary programme, Laxman said it reflected the commitment and sustained efforts behind the newspaper's journey. He appreciated the publication for raising public issues and acting as a platform through which people's concerns could be brought to the attention of the government and other authorities.

Government Adviser K. Keshava Rao, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the challenges involved in establishing and sustaining a newspaper over an extended period. He said completing 15 years was no ordinary achievement and congratulated the management, editorial team, journalists and employees for maintaining the publication and continuing their work in journalism.

Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao expressed his appreciation for Aadab Hyderabad's journey and said the newspaper had established an identity that extended beyond its size. He observed that stories published by Aadab Hyderabad were at times noticed and followed by larger media organisations, which, he said, reflected the hard work and commitment of its journalists and management. He wished the publication continued success for many decades.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, addressing the gathering, highlighted the role played by medium and smaller newspapers in raising issues affecting local communities. She said such publications often make significant contributions to society but may not always receive adequate recognition and institutional support. Praising Aadab Hyderabad for establishing a distinctive identity among numerous publications, she also called for greater attention to the welfare of journalists, including measures related to housing, education and healthcare.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, who attended the celebrations as chief guest, congratulated Aadab Hyderabad on completing 15 years. He appreciated the newspaper's efforts to highlight issues concerning the public and its stated commitment to impartial journalism. He also assured cooperation from the Police Department in initiatives undertaken by the newspaper and its team in the interest of society.

Addressing the gathering, Aadab Hyderabad Chairman and Managing Director Satyam Veeramalla described the anniversary as an important and emotional milestone for the organisation. Reiterating the newspaper's philosophy, "Our Word - A Weapon Against Corruption," Veeramalla said the publication would continue to raise public issues, question wrongdoing and bring the grievances of ordinary citizens into public discourse.

Veeramalla said Aadab Hyderabad would continue its journalistic work without compromising on its principles or yielding to pressure. "No matter how many obstacles come our way, we will continue moving forward on the path we believe in," he said. He thanked readers, journalists, employees, advertisers, agents, supporters and well-wishers for their contribution to the newspaper's 15-year journey.

Apart from the addresses by political leaders and dignitaries, cultural programmes formed a major part of the anniversary celebrations. Children presented traditional dances and cultural performances, while artists staged theatre presentations incorporating social themes and messages. The performances received appreciation from the audience and added a cultural dimension to the day-long event.

As part of the programme, the Aadab Hyderabad management felicitated distinguished guests, journalists, artists and prominent personalities from various fields in recognition of their contributions. The event also provided an opportunity for representatives from politics, administration, journalism, business, education, arts and civil society to interact on a common platform.

Speakers at the programme highlighted the importance of regional and local journalism in bringing grassroots issues into public discourse. Several dignitaries appreciated Aadab Hyderabad for providing space to the concerns of ordinary citizens and for highlighting issues affecting different sections of society during its 15-year journey.

The management said the strong participation of readers, advertisers, agents, journalists, well-wishers and representatives from different communities at the anniversary programme reflected the public connect the publication had developed over the years.

The celebrations concluded with a vote of thanks by CMD Satyam Veeramalla, who acknowledged the contribution of everyone associated with Aadab Hyderabad since its inception and reiterated the organisation's commitment to strengthening its journalistic efforts in the coming years.

Completing 15 years, Aadab Hyderabad said it is now entering the next phase of its journey with renewed responsibility and determination. The management said the anniversary was not only an occasion to look back at the newspaper's achievements but also an opportunity to renew its commitment to readers and to continue highlighting issues of public importance, questioning wrongdoing and providing a platform for voices that need greater attention.

With the support of its readers, employees, journalists, advertisers, agents and well-wishers, Aadab Hyderabad said it intends to expand its role in Telugu journalism while retaining the principles that have guided the publication over the past 15 years.

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