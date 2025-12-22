DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Aadhaar, digital payments cut India's welfare leakage by 13%: BCG Report

Aadhaar, digital payments cut India's welfare leakage by 13%: BCG Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): India has set a global benchmark in public welfare integrity by reducing leakage in its systems by nearly 13 per cent. According to a new report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the country achieved this through major reforms in digital payments. This success shows how using technology can stop money from being lost or stolen before it reaches the people who need it most.

Advertisement

The report, titled "Closing the Trillion-Dollar Gap in Public Payments," explained that governments across the world give out more than USD 21 trillion every year to help citizens with pensions, healthcare, and basic needs. However, about USD 3 trillion is lost every year because of cheating, mistakes, or slow systems. India is now a leading example of how to fix these problems.

Advertisement

In the Indian context, states that started using Aadhaar-linked digital payments and fingerprint checks have cut down welfare leakage by approximately 12.7 per cent. The report noted that this was done without leaving out the real people who are supposed to get the help. By using these smart systems, India can save up to USD 10 billion every year. These savings come from removing fake names and stopping people from claiming money more than once.

Advertisement

States such as Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan show how these tools deliver help to the very last person. Millions of Indians now receive their food rations, cooking gas subsidies, and work wages much more quickly. These people no longer have to rely on middlemen who often take a portion of the money for themselves.

"With global public payment systems losing up to $3 trillion annually to fraud and error, India has a unique chance to lead the next wave of governance reform. India's rapid adoption of digital infrastructure, especially in public service delivery and payments, allows it to embed integrity by design. AI-enabled integrity solutions can significantly reduce leakage in welfare programs, strengthen trust in institutions, and ensure that public spending delivers maximum impact for citizens," said Mario Gonsalves, India Leader, Public Sector Practice, BCG

Advertisement

The BCG report highlights that India's digital setup is a model that other countries can copy. It shows that governments can improve how they spend public money without making it harder for citizens to access their benefits. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts