AADI RUDRRA — THE NEXT GRAND PAN-INDIA DIVINE MYSTERY THRILLER AFTER KANTARA

Trishul Entertainments Production No. 3 | Shooting to Commence in January

After the massive wave of divine mysticism created by Kantara across India, Trishul Entertainments proudly announces its next ambitious venture — AADI RUDRRA, a grand Pan-India divine mystery thriller.

Advertisement

Starring Aadi Saikumar in the lead, the film will be made in five languages — Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam — with the aim of delivering a rooted, spiritual, and thrilling experience to audiences nationwide.

Advertisement

Produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa under the banner of Trishul Entertainments, AADI RUDRRA marks the production house’s third project. The producer is known for films such as Dandupalya_and Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, both of which were big blockbusters.

The film is written and directed by Navarrasan, who is crafting a distinctive world that blends divinity, faith, and suspense.

Advertisement

Set against a period spanning 1960 to 1990, AADI RUDRRA unfolds its divine mystery through a rich, atmospheric historical backdrop. The era will play a crucial role in shaping the film’s visuals, characters, and narrative tone.

Adding to the anticipation, renowned music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath — known for Kantara, Virupaksha, Mangalavaram and the Tamil film Maharaja — is composing the music. His signature spiritual soundscapes and powerful background score are expected to elevate the film’s divine-thriller atmosphere.

Positioned as a divine mystery thriller, AADI RUDRRA aims to create a unique theatrical experience rooted in Indian spirituality, folklore, and the unknown — much like the impact Kantara all Indian audience

This film original language from Telugu

For Aadi Saikumar, this marks an exciting new chapter, presenting him in a never-seen-before space of faith, mystery, and intensity.

The makers are set to commence shooting in January. Details regarding the full cast, technical crew, and shooting schedule will be announced officially soon.

With Trishul Entertainments backing the project, Prashanth G Rudrappa producing, Navarrasan handling story, screenplay & direction, AJ Shetty as Director of Photography, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath composing music, AADI RUDRRA is shaping up to be a landmark addition to the Pan-India film landscape.

The team is maintaining secrecy around the storyline to preserve the mystery. More updates on this ambitious venture will follow.

AADI RUDRRA — Five Languages. One Divine Mystery. After Kantara, The Wait Begins.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)