AAFT 2026 Session Begins with Grandeur at Bharat Mandapam, Celebrating Global Excellence in Creative Education

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 19: The new academic session of the AAFT Film City Noida 2026 commenced with great pomp, prestige, and international distinction at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together eminent diplomats, celebrated artists, industry leaders, faculty, and a new generation of aspiring media professionals.

Advertisement

The formal inauguration was graced by H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador, and H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, along with the renowned voice of India Vijay Vikram Singh and acclaimed actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood, in the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Founder of Noida Film City.

Advertisement

Welcoming the new batch of students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah briefed them on the remarkable journey, legacy, and global achievements of AAFT. He highlighted the institution's pioneering contribution to media and creative education and inspired the students to embrace innovation, discipline, creativity, and excellence. He urged them to transform their education into meaningful professional achievements and become ambassadors of India's creative and cultural strength across the world.

H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador, appreciated the remarkable international stature of AAFT and its global outreach through its alumni and students. He observed that AAFT has created a powerful bridge between education, culture, creativity, and international cooperation, with its presence extending far beyond India.

Advertisement

H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, lauded the international standards of education, infrastructure, and professional exposure provided by AAFT. He particularly appreciated the institution's extensive global reach and its ability to connect young people from different parts of the world through media, education, art, and culture.

The energy of the new generation reached another level when celebrated voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh interacted with the students and charged them with renewed enthusiasm, confidence, and determination. His powerful words encouraged students to discover their individual voices, overcome limitations, and pursue excellence with courage and commitment.

One of the major highlights of the inauguration was an engaging and energetic interaction between Sonu Sood and the students. The acclaimed actor and humanitarian responded to a wide range of questions from the young audience, sharing insights from his professional journey, experiences in the entertainment industry, challenges, perseverance, and the importance of remaining grounded while pursuing success. His candid interaction created an inspiring and memorable experience for the new students.

The occasion also witnessed a significant moment of recognition for Dr. Sandeep Marwah. Abhishek Srivastava, Representative of the World Book of Records, London, presented a prestigious certificate to Dr. Marwah in recognition of a World Record in Film and Cultural Tourism, acknowledging the extraordinary contribution associated with Marwah Studios and Noida Film City in promoting India's film, media, and cultural tourism ecosystem.

The inauguration reflected the distinctive character of AAFT--where education meets industry, creativity meets technology, and India meets the world. The presence of distinguished ambassadors, celebrated artists, media professionals, and global cultural leaders reaffirmed AAFT's position as an institution committed to preparing students for an increasingly interconnected creative economy.

With a legacy spanning more than three decades, AAFT continues to expand its global footprint and provide students with an ecosystem of education, professional exposure, international engagement, cultural exchange, and creative opportunity.

The beginning of the AAFT 2026 session thus marked not merely the start of a new academic year, but the opening of a new chapter of ambition, innovation, global collaboration, and creative excellence for the next generation of media and entertainment professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)