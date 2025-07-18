AAFT Achieves Global Milestone with Opening of 125th Training Batch

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18: In a momentous celebration that blended culture, achievement, and global unity, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) inaugurated its 125th Batch at the iconic Marwah Studios, Noida Film City--setting a world record and establishing a new benchmark in creative education.

The grand function witnessed an overwhelming presence of distinguished international dignitaries, diplomats, and renowned personalities from the Indian film, television, and media fraternity. The vibrant campus was adorned with dazzling decorations, the soulful rhythms of the AAFT Band, and young women in traditional sarees proudly representing Indian heritage. Scouts and guides in uniform added a ceremonial aura to the occasion.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, formally declared the 125th batch open, stating, "We are creating our 10th World Record today. AAFT is the only institution in the world to open its 125th consecutive batch of creative arts trainees. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in media education. A global family of over 35,000 alumni is celebrating this historic achievement with renewed pride."

On this occasion, the World Book of Records, London honored Dr. Sandeep Marwah with a prestigious certificate recognizing this global achievement.

The event was graced by eminent international dignitaries, including: H.E. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria, Nazar Mirjan Al-Assadi, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Iraq, Emile Mwepesi, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Rwanda, Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Abdulaziz Abduganiev, First Secretary, Embassy of Uzbekistan, Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana

The dignitaries applauded AAFT's visionary leadership, global outreach, and transformative impact on media and arts education.

Adding to the celebration, a special poster commemorating the 125th batch was unveiled. A landmark initiative, AAFT International Skill Development Council, was officially launched to empower youth with cutting-edge skills across 17 disciplines in arts, media, and technology.

Another proud moment was the release of the book "Sandeep Marwah - The Architect of Aspirations", a tribute to Dr. Marwah's phenomenal journey and unmatched contribution to the creative world.

In recognition of their support and association, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented all dignitaries with Life Memberships of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, reinforcing a collective commitment toward peace, culture, and global development.

The event concluded with a captivating cultural evening featuring a classical dance recital, a fashion show by AAFT School of Fashion & Design, and a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate this historic feat.

AAFT continues to stand tall as a beacon of creativity, innovation, and international collaboration in media and arts education.

