AAFT Becomes First Creative Institute to Reach 124 Batches, Sets New Benchmark

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) has once again made history by inaugurating its 124th batch of creative students, setting a new world record as the "Only Creative Institute in the World to Open 124 Batches." The prestigious event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister of the Government of India and senior member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, along with renowned dignitaries from the entertainment and education sectors.

Prof. Dr. K.G. Suresh, former Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU), Bhopal, acknowledged the groundbreaking achievement, reinforcing AAFT's impact in nurturing talent and shaping the creative industry.

Celebrating this milestone, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of AAFT, expressed his pride and excitement: "Today, we are creating a world record with the inauguration of our 124th batch of creative students. No institution in the world has ever reached such heights. This is like adding the 124th floor to the AAFT Building, a testament to our continuous growth and success in the creative arts."

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended his heartfelt gratitude to AAFT for its immense contribution to education and creativity. He shared his admiration for the institution, stating, "AAFT has been a transformative space for learning, and I deeply appreciate all that I have gained from this place. Special thanks to Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his visionary leadership in making AAFT one of the best creative institutions globally."

Adding to the event's significance, Padma Shri Kamalini Asthana, a revered Indian Classical Dancer, applauded AAFT's dedication to excellence in arts education. Sohrab Khandelwal, Actor, Writer, and Director, known for his film Que Sera Sera, also shared his admiration for the institution's lasting impact on aspiring artists.

The event was further enriched by an inspirational address from Fakhre Azam, a renowned Leadership Development Coach, Startup Mentor, and Happiness Coach, who motivated the new batch with valuable insights. Model and actor Richa Mehta shared her personal journey, expressing deep appreciation for the invaluable lessons learned at Marwah Studios and AAFT.

With this record-breaking achievement, AAFT continues to set the benchmark in creative education, reinforcing its legacy as a global leader in film, television, and performing arts training.

