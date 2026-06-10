AAFT Launches Industry-Integrated Undergraduate Fashion Design Program in Line with Current Trends in Clothing and Lifestyle

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New Delhi [India], June 10: Gone are the days when fashion used to be limited to the runway. Today, it is present on screens, in retail spaces, and on social media, while becoming an important aspect of people's identity. From the way people dress for work and leisure to how they present themselves on social media, fashion has changed to become a method of self-expression.

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As clothing keeps becoming a bigger part of lifestyle, media, branding, and contemporary lifestyle, the industry requires professionals who aren't just highly skilled but also understand the role fashion plays in the modern world.

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AAFT's fashion design undergraduate programs address this reality. These programs have been created to prepare students for professional roles within the fashion industry.

Why Does It Matter Now?

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In 2022, the Indian fashion market stood at $102.8 billion and is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, reaching around $146.3 billion by 2032. India is also one of the leading textile and garment exporters in the world. This opens up numerous opportunities for skilled professionals looking to join the industry.

AAFT's UG fashion program equips you with the skillset you require to excel in this field. These programs have been created to prepare students for professional roles within the fashion industry.

"Fashion today is deeply intertwined with lifestyle, media, and identity. At AAFT, we aim to prepare students not just as designers, but as industry-ready professionals who understand evolving trends, consumer behaviour, and the business of fashion.", said Akshay Marwah, CEO of AAFT

What Fashion Design Courses Does AAFT Offer?

AAFT offers three industry-integrated courses that equip students with the skills they need to stand out in the competitive industry.

B.Sc. in Fashion Communication and Styling

Who is this program for?

B.Sc. in Fashion Communication and Styling is a 3-year program is for students who are drawn to the visual, editorial, and communicative aspects of the fashion industry. It focuses on how fashion is styled, understood, and presented in the media.

Skills acquired -

The curriculum helps students build skills in styling techniques, visual storytelling, trend analysis & forecasting, fashion writing & journalism, media planning, and fashion illustration.

Career options -

Graduates can pursue careers as fashion stylists, fashion communication specialists, image consultants, visual merchandisers, trend analysts, brand stylists or creative directors.

B.Sc. in Fashion Design

Who is this program for?

B.Sc. in Fashion Design is a 3-year course that has been created for students who want to create fashion that balances sustainability, creativity, and market understanding.

Skills acquired -

This program helps students acquire training in fashion illustration, trend forecasting, design thinking, cultural and aesthetic sensibilities, visual storytelling, portfolio development, and fashion marketing and branding.

Career options -

After graduation, students can pursue various roles within the fashion industry, such as fashion designers, textile designers, fashion illustrators, costume designers, fashion merchandisers, apparel production managers, or sustainable fashion consultants.

B.Des in Fashion Design

Who is this program for?

The B.Des. in Fashion Design is a 4-year course that has been created for students seeking a strong foundation in fashion and design. It is a good fit for students looking to learn the basics of design and how the fashion industry works and develop practical skills through a structured curriculum.

Skills acquired -

Students develop skills in design thinking, colour theory, trend forecasting, sustainable fashion practices, illustration and CAD, branding, portfolio development, and the history of fashion and fundamentals.

Career options -

Career paths include fashion designer, creative director, stylist, costume designer, textile designer, visual merchandiser, and fashion illustrator.

What Makes AAFT's Fashion Design Courses Different?

AAFT's fashion programs focus on learning by doing. Students work on projects, build portfolios, and gain exposure to industry standards early on.

Here's a list of its USPs -

- Hands-on learning.

- Curriculum aligned with current fashion and lifestyle trends.

- Personalized mentoring from top industry professionals.

- Opportunities to collaborate, showcase creative work, and build networks with alumni.

- Internship and placement assistance.

Looking For More Than Just A Degree?

Find it at AAFT.

With over three decades of experience in creative education, AAFT continues to keep up with the industry standards. These undergraduate fashion courses are designed to help students turn their creativity into viable careers by providing them practical skills and industry exposure.

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