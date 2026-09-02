AAFT Raipur Welcomes New Academic Session 2026 with Star-Studded Inauguration by Karan Kundrra

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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 2: The new academic session 2026 of degree programs at AAFT University of Media and Arts, Raipur, commenced with great enthusiasm and grandeur with renowned actor and television personality Karan Kundrra inaugurating the session and inspiring the new generation of creative professionals.

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The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr. Bharat Sah, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Shikha Verma, Pro Vice Chancellor; and Sudhir Ranjan, Registrar, along with senior academicians, faculty members, industry professionals, students, and distinguished guests.

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Addressing the newly admitted students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University of Media and Arts, delivered an extensive and inspiring address, welcoming the students to a new chapter of their academic and professional journey. "The first day of university is not just the beginning of an academic session; it is the beginning of a new journey of dreams, discipline, discovery, and transformation. At AAFT, education goes beyond classrooms. We believe in empowering young people with knowledge, practical skills, confidence, creativity, and the courage to build their own future," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.

Dr. Marwah encouraged the students to make the most of their university years by developing professional skills, interacting with industry leaders, participating in creative activities, and continuously upgrading themselves in a rapidly changing world.

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He further emphasized that the global media, entertainment, communication, design, hospitality, and creative industries are opening unprecedented opportunities for young professionals who combine talent with discipline and professional excellence.

Addressing the students, Karan Kundrra shared his personal experiences from the entertainment industry and spoke in detail about his journey, challenges, opportunities, failures, achievements, and the importance of perseverance. "There is no substitute for hard work, consistency, and believing in yourself. Your journey will not always be easy, but every challenge teaches you something. Keep learning, keep evolving, and never be afraid to start again. Your biggest competition is not another person--it is the version of yourself you were yesterday," Karan Kundrra told the students.

He encouraged the young audience to remain authentic, develop their individual identity, respect their profession, and understand that success in the entertainment and creative industries requires patience, preparation, resilience, and continuous learning.

The inspiring speeches were followed by a lively and thought-provoking question-and-answer session with the students. The interaction brought several important dimensions of success onto the floor, including career planning, handling rejection, building confidence, maintaining discipline, choosing the right opportunities, developing industry connections, and remaining relevant in a rapidly evolving professional environment.

Karan Kundrra responded candidly to the students' questions and shared practical insights from his own experiences, making the session highly engaging and meaningful.

The interaction created an energetic atmosphere across the campus, with students actively participating and gaining valuable perspectives directly from an accomplished industry professional.

The inauguration marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the new batch of AAFT Raipur students. The presence of leading academic administrators and an accomplished entertainment personality underlined AAFT's philosophy of bringing education, industry, creativity, and professional experience together on one platform.

The event concluded with a strong message to the new students: dream boldly, learn continuously, work with discipline, embrace challenges, and transform talent into excellence.

AAFT University of Media and Arts, Raipur, continues its mission of preparing young professionals for the global creative economy by combining academic knowledge with practical exposure, industry interaction, innovation, and international perspectives.

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