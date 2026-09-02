DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AAFT Raipur Welcomes New Academic Session 2026 with Star-Studded Inauguration by Karan Kundrra

AAFT Raipur Welcomes New Academic Session 2026 with Star-Studded Inauguration by Karan Kundrra

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 2: The new academic session 2026 of degree programs at AAFT University of Media and Arts, Raipur, commenced with great enthusiasm and grandeur with renowned actor and television personality Karan Kundrra inaugurating the session and inspiring the new generation of creative professionals.

Advertisement

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr. Bharat Sah, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Shikha Verma, Pro Vice Chancellor; and Sudhir Ranjan, Registrar, along with senior academicians, faculty members, industry professionals, students, and distinguished guests.

Advertisement

Addressing the newly admitted students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University of Media and Arts, delivered an extensive and inspiring address, welcoming the students to a new chapter of their academic and professional journey. "The first day of university is not just the beginning of an academic session; it is the beginning of a new journey of dreams, discipline, discovery, and transformation. At AAFT, education goes beyond classrooms. We believe in empowering young people with knowledge, practical skills, confidence, creativity, and the courage to build their own future," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.

Dr. Marwah encouraged the students to make the most of their university years by developing professional skills, interacting with industry leaders, participating in creative activities, and continuously upgrading themselves in a rapidly changing world.

Advertisement

He further emphasized that the global media, entertainment, communication, design, hospitality, and creative industries are opening unprecedented opportunities for young professionals who combine talent with discipline and professional excellence.

Addressing the students, Karan Kundrra shared his personal experiences from the entertainment industry and spoke in detail about his journey, challenges, opportunities, failures, achievements, and the importance of perseverance. "There is no substitute for hard work, consistency, and believing in yourself. Your journey will not always be easy, but every challenge teaches you something. Keep learning, keep evolving, and never be afraid to start again. Your biggest competition is not another person--it is the version of yourself you were yesterday," Karan Kundrra told the students.

He encouraged the young audience to remain authentic, develop their individual identity, respect their profession, and understand that success in the entertainment and creative industries requires patience, preparation, resilience, and continuous learning.

The inspiring speeches were followed by a lively and thought-provoking question-and-answer session with the students. The interaction brought several important dimensions of success onto the floor, including career planning, handling rejection, building confidence, maintaining discipline, choosing the right opportunities, developing industry connections, and remaining relevant in a rapidly evolving professional environment.

Karan Kundrra responded candidly to the students' questions and shared practical insights from his own experiences, making the session highly engaging and meaningful.

The interaction created an energetic atmosphere across the campus, with students actively participating and gaining valuable perspectives directly from an accomplished industry professional.

The inauguration marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the new batch of AAFT Raipur students. The presence of leading academic administrators and an accomplished entertainment personality underlined AAFT's philosophy of bringing education, industry, creativity, and professional experience together on one platform.

The event concluded with a strong message to the new students: dream boldly, learn continuously, work with discipline, embrace challenges, and transform talent into excellence.

AAFT University of Media and Arts, Raipur, continues its mission of preparing young professionals for the global creative economy by combining academic knowledge with practical exposure, industry interaction, innovation, and international perspectives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts