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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 31: For students researching a 3D Animation & VFX course in India that goes beyond basic software training and prepares them for where the animation industry is actually heading, AAFT University Raipur has built a programme around one of the most significant shifts happening in animation and visual effects right now: the integration of Unreal Engine and real-time virtual production into the core curriculum. Students in the B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX at AAFT University's Raipur campus are trained not just for traditional animation and VFX pipelines but for the future of filmmaking and live digital environments that major studios worldwide are increasingly adopting.

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For students looking for the best animation college in Chhattisgarh or a 3D animation course in India that builds a genuine professional portfolio before graduation, AAFT University's School of Animation offers one of the most technically advanced and industry-aligned programmes available in Central India.

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Where Is the Animation and VFX Industry Heading in 2026?

The animation and VFX industry is changing quickly. Real-time rendering, virtual production, and game engine technology, once used mainly in gaming, are now central to how major films, OTT series, and advertising campaigns are produced. Studios that once relied entirely on traditional rendering pipelines are increasingly using Unreal Engine for virtual sets, live previsualisation, and real-time VFX work, because it cuts production time and cost while opening up entirely new creative possibilities.

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The numbers back this up. India's Animation and VFX sector is projected to grow from US$1.3 billion in 2023 to US$2.2 billion by 2026, according to a CII GT report, lifting its share of the media and entertainment industry from 5% to 6%. The wider AVGC-XR space, which includes Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality, already makes up close to a fifth of India's M&E industry and is expected to create over 160,000 new jobs a year, adding up to 2 million by 2030. Globally, the picture is similar: the animation and VFX market is estimated at US$220.40 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$432.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%

AAFT University Raipur's B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX is built around this shift. The integration of Unreal Engine and real-time virtual production is one of the defining features of the programme, preparing students for tools and workflows that are becoming standard across the global animation and VFX industry rather than training them only on legacy production methods.

What Will You Learn in AAFT University Raipur's B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX Course?

The B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX is a three-year undergraduate BSc animation degree, with an honours option extending to four years for students who want deeper specialisation. Students learn a complete VFX production pipeline, including match moving, green-screen compositing, simulation effects, and cinematic rendering, covering the full technical process that working VFX artists use on professional productions.

The curriculum builds progressively across the three years. Students develop skills in:

* Drawing and sketching, including one-, two-, and three-point perspective

* Design process and planning, along with the elements and principles of composition

* Digital and matte painting, using both vector and raster workflows for illustration and design

* Technical animation, including texturing, unwrapping and mapping, lighting concepts, rendering processes, Maya scene setup and projection, and global illumination with shadow work

Together, these subjects give students command of the complete technical pipeline required for professional 3D animation and VFX production.

Across the three years, the course maps directly to the core 3D animation and VFX production workflows used in professional studios, taking students through each stage of a real project:

* Concept development, visual storytelling and pre-visualisation, where ideas are shaped into storyboards, mood boards, and pre-viz sequences before production begins

* Modelling, texturing and look development, building assets and surfaces across industry tools including Maya and 3ds Max

* Lighting, rendering and post-production pipelines, turning raw scenes into finished, cinema-quality frames

* Motion graphics and CGI integration, blending animated graphics and computer-generated imagery into live-action and digital content

* Portfolio development, showreel creation and industry readiness, preparing students to present a professional showreel to employers on graduation

Each semester includes lab-based subjects specifically structured to help students build a portfolio of 15-plus production-quality outcomes before they graduate. This is a significant differentiator. Rather than graduating with a handful of classroom exercises, AAFT University Raipur animation students leave with a substantial body of finished, professional-standard work that demonstrates real production capability to potential employers.

Students train on industry-standard software throughout the programme including Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, After Effects, Adobe Animate, Photoshop, Nuke, and Unreal Engine, covering both the creative and technical software stack that animation studios and VFX houses use across India and internationally. 3ds Max features heavily through the modelling, texturing, lighting, rendering, rigging, animation, and simulation blocks, giving students strong command of one of the industry's most widely used production tools.

For students who complete their undergraduate degree and want to specialize further, the M.Sc in Animation is a two-year postgraduate programme that builds on the technical foundation of the B.Sc. It gives students the space to develop advanced skills in areas like character animation, VFX integration, and real-time production pipelines, along with the research and creative depth that comes with postgraduate study.

The postgraduate qualification opens up senior and specialised career pathways that are usually difficult to access straight after an undergraduate degree. Graduates are well placed for roles such as senior animator, VFX supervisor, technical director, pipeline artist, and lead compositor across animation studios, VFX houses, game development companies, and OTT production teams. The degree also supports career pathways into teaching, research, and creative direction for those who want to move beyond hands-on production.

A postgraduate qualification also has a direct effect on earning potential. In animation and VFX, pay is closely tied to skill depth and seniority, so an M.Sc combined with a strong portfolio helps graduates move faster into higher-paying senior positions. Where entry-level artists typically begin on junior pay bands, postgraduate specialisation in high-demand areas such as real-time production, simulation, and VFX supervision positions graduates for the mid and senior salary bands, and for specialised roles like virtual production, considerably earlier in their careers.

How Do Animation Students Work on Real Production Projects at AAFT University?

One of the most distinctive aspects of the B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX at AAFT University Raipur is its interdisciplinary structure. The programme is built to allow students to work alongside the film direction, cinematography, and game design departments on campus, simulating real production environments rather than working in isolation.

This matters because professional animation and VFX work rarely happens in a vacuum. VFX artists collaborate constantly with directors, cinematographers, editors, and sound designers on film and OTT productions. Game artists work alongside game designers and programmers.

By training animation students to collaborate with cinema and game design students from other schools on the same campus, AAFT University replicates the cross-functional production environment that students will enter professionally, giving them collaboration and communication skills that purely standalone animation programmes often do not develop.

Faculty and Infrastructure

AAFT University's School of Animation is staffed by faculty with real industry experience who bring current production knowledge directly into the classroom and studio. The university's infrastructure includes industry-relevant advanced studios and labs equipped with high-end systems and the latest software, giving students hands-on exposure to the same technical environment used in professional animation and VFX studios.

For students comparing a VFX animation course or a 3D and animation course in Central India, AAFT University Raipur animation course fees are competitive and financial assistance is available through the university's admissions process at aaft.edu.in.

For students comparing the best VFX institute in India or a BSc in animation and VFX in Central India, AAFT University Raipur's combination of Unreal Engine and real-time virtual production training, a structured 15-plus piece portfolio requirement, and genuine cross-disciplinary collaboration with cinema and game design students is difficult to match at most other institutions in the region.

What Are the Career Options After a 3D Animation and VFX Course?

In Their Own Words

Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT University Raipur, said: "The animation and VFX industry is moving towards real-time production and virtual environments faster than most education institutions have adapted to. At AAFT University, we built our B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX specifically around that shift. Our students graduate with Unreal Engine experience, a portfolio of 15 or more production-quality projects, and real collaboration experience with cinema and game design students. That combination prepares them for where the industry is going, not just where it has been."

Admissions Open for 2026

Students who have completed Class 12 from any recognised board can apply for the B.Sc in 3D Animation and VFX at AAFT University, Raipur. Admission is through the AAFT Global Entrance Exam (AAFT GEE) followed by a personal interview. Applications can be submitted at aaft.edu.in/apply-now.

About AAFT University Raipur

AAFT University is a UGC recognised university located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a 33-year legacy in creative and media education. Recognised by the Chhattisgarh Government and MHRD, it offers 100+ professional programmes across journalism, cinema, fashion design, animation, music, interior design, fine arts, hospitality, and management on a 27-acre campus with full residential and sports facilities. With 20,000+ students trained from 180+ countries and a strong network of alumni working across India's media and creative industries, AAFT University remains committed to preparing globally competitive talent for the creative and media economy.

For Admissions and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT University Of Media And Arts

AAFT University GF-18, Ground Floor, Shyam Plaza, Pandri, Raipur,

Chhattisgarh-492001, India

+91-8064057209 , +91-9109112078

https://aaft.edu.in/

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