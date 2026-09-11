AAGHOSHAM: Taking the Soul of Keralam to the World

Backwaters Chechie’s AAGHOSHAM was conceptualised and launched in 2024 by Shobha Pillai Coutinho with a simple yet powerful vision: to bring the authentic soul of Keralam to Mumbai. In 2026, the cultural property entered a grander chapter through a partnership with Hari Ayyappan of Archers Entertainment. Together, they transformed AAGHOSHAM into an immersive celebration of Kerala’s heritage, cuisine, performing arts and inspiring achievers at Fairmont Mumbai.

In conversation, Shobha Pillai Coutinho and Hari Ayyappan share the vision, journey and future of AAGHOSHAM.

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What inspired you to create AAGHOSHAM? Shobha: AAGHOSHAM began with one question: How could we bring the true soul of Keralam to Mumbai, not merely for people to see, but to experience, feel and remember? I wanted to create a platform rooted in authenticity, bringing together Kerala’s heritage, cuisine, music, performing arts and remarkable people. It was never envisioned as just another event. The dream was to build a cultural legacy.

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How did the partnership with Archers Entertainment elevate the experience? Hari: Shobha had created a concept with a strong emotional and cultural foundation. Archers Entertainment brought scale, structure and production expertise to that vision.

Every element, from the programme and performances to the guest experience and execution, was carefully planned to reflect the richness and dignity of Keralam.

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What made the 2026 edition so special? Hari: Every element had a story and a purpose.

The celebration began with the blessings of Princess Gouri Parvati Bayi and Princess Gouri Lakshmi Bayi of the Royal Family of Travancore.

A special message from Rama Varma Thampuraan of Kilimanoor Palace was followed by a tribute to the timeless artistic legacy of Raja Ravi Varma.

These blessings and legacies established the cultural foundation upon which the entire experience was built.

One of the highlights was Aaghosham Varthamanam, an instant event bulletin created especially for the occasion. Every guest carried a copy home, while copies were also placed in every room at Fairmont Mumbai. It enabled our guests to take AAGHOSHAM home with them, in their hands through the bulletin and in their hearts through the memories of the experience.

How did you present Kerala’s performing arts to a contemporary audience? Shobha: Every artist and performance was personally handpicked by Hari and me. We wanted each presentation to have meaning and represent a different dimension of Kerala’s artistic identity.

Hari: The programme brought together Mahesh Raghavan, Shravan Sridhar, Kathakali, Ottam Thullal by Maruthorvattom Kannan, Chenda Melam, a Mohiniyattam performance by Sanjukta from Amsterdam, and a musical presentation by Soumya Ayyappan and her troupe.

Monica Moorthy, in her popular avatar as Ammini Amma, brought warmth, humour and a distinctive Malayali character to the proceedings.

The programme was curated as one continuous cultural journey, allowing audiences to experience the classical, traditional and contemporary expressions of Keralam.

The traditional Sadhya was at the heart of AAGHOSHAM. How was it curated? Shobha: Food carries memories, emotions and traditions across generations. The Sadhya was therefore central to the AAGHOSHAM experience.

An elaborate traditional Kerala Sadhya was served on banana leaves in the customary sequence, featuring regional preparations, accompaniments, snacks and payasam. Guests unfamiliar with the tradition were also guided on the order in which the meal is served and enjoyed.

The exceptional culinary and hospitality teams at Fairmont Mumbai helped us present the Sadhya with authenticity, warmth and elegance.

Why were the AAGHOSHAM Achievers Awards an important part of the celebration? Shobha: A culture is defined not only by its traditions, but also by the people who carry its spirit forward.

The AAGHOSHAM Achievers Awards celebrated distinguished personalities whose journeys represent excellence across cinema, music, literature, heritage, science, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and entertainment.

The award recipients were Madhoo Shah, Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Armaan Malik, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Dr Vijay Panikar, Dr A. P. Jayaraman, Suresh Menon, Sherrin Varghese, Anu Menon, popularly known as Lola Kutty, Suchitra Pillai, Pankaj Gupta, Kavitha George, Vijay Koshy, Dolby Davis of I Am Mallu, Sarla Menon and Rohit Raj.

Every honour reflected the central message of AAGHOSHAM: “Honouring Our Roots. Celebrating Your Journey.” Who were some of the distinguished guests at AAGHOSHAM? Shobha: We were privileged to welcome several eminent Guests of Honour, including Sameer Malhotra of Shriram Automall, Himanshu Bahuguna of Bank of America, Rohit Gopakumar, Balakrishnan B, Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, Joyce Arora, Sidharth Panikar of McCoy Pharmaceuticals, Arjun Panikar of Smile Invent, Anand M K of the Bureau of Election Strategy, and Sanskriti Jain Gupta.

The celebration was also graced by leading specialists from the wedding industry, including Parthip Thyagarajan, Deepak Choudhary, Achint Nag, Umesh Sawant, Aarti Mattoo, Aarti Minocha and Birju Gariba.

Their presence, encouragement and appreciation made AAGHOSHAM even more meaningful and memorable.

How important were the event’s partners? Hari: An experience of this scale is possible only through strong and meaningful collaborations.

Gramiya Coconut Oil, our Culinary Partner, and Nei Native, our Heritage Partner, strengthened the authenticity of the traditional Sadhya.

BIG FM, our Official Radio Partner, amplified the experience across Mumbai. Our sincere appreciation goes to Ashit Kukian, Salil Acharya and the entire BIG FM team for their invaluable support.

Lakshya Media Group, led by Shaju Ignatius, played an important role in strengthening the visibility and outreach of AAGHOSHAM.

Fairmont Mumbai provided a magnificent setting and exceptional hospitality. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Rajiv Kapoor, Prasad Metrani, Mihir Kane and the entire Fairmont Mumbai team for helping us deliver the experience with warmth and excellence.

Backwaters Chechie, Midnight Media Solutions and Archers Entertainment, supported by committed creative, production, culinary and operational teams, worked together to bring this vision alive.

What does AAGHOSHAM represent today? Shobha: AAGHOSHAM represents identity and belonging. It is for every Malayali who carries Keralam within them, wherever they may live, and for everyone who wishes to discover its beauty.

Hari: It demonstrates that tradition can be presented with scale, elegance and contemporary relevance without losing its authenticity.

What is the future vision for AAGHOSHAM? Shobha: This is only the beginning. We want AAGHOSHAM to grow into a powerful cultural property that travels across cities and eventually reaches international audiences.

Hari: Our vision is to establish AAGHOSHAM as a recognised global platform through which people can experience Kerala’s heritage, cuisine, art and extraordinary talent.

Together: AAGHOSHAM is not merely an event. It is an emotion, an experience and a cultural legacy in the making, taking the soul of Keralam to the world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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