AAHAR 2026 – 40th Edition: Strengthening India’s role in the global food economy through a structured B2B platform

New Delhi | 10th March 2026: At a time when the world is navigating geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and economic realignments, food security and food trade have become more critical than ever. In such a global environment, platforms that strengthen trade partnerships and supply chain resilience become extremely important. The 40th edition of AAHAR is therefore not just another exhibition — it is a statement of India’s growing role in the global food economy. Over the last four decades, AAHAR has evolved into one of Asia’s most respected Business-to-Business platforms for the food and hospitality sector. It connects producers, processors, exporters, technology providers, hospitality leaders and institutional buyers from across the world. As India hosts the 40th edition this year, the exhibition reflects both continuity and transformation — continuity of a trusted trade platform, and transformation in how the global food ecosystem is evolving.

AAHAR exists because trade platforms are essential for translating production strength into economic opportunity. India today is among the largest producers globally of milk, spices, rice, fruits and vegetables, and pulses. Specifically, India accounts for 24% of global milk production, commands a 25% share of the $20 billion global spices market, contributes 28% of world rice production, and leads in fruits like bananas (26% global production), mangoes (43%), and papayas (37%). However, production scale does not automatically translate into proportionate export dominance. These figures illustrate that production alone does not create economic value. Value is created when agriculture connects with processing, technology, packaging, logistics and global markets. AAHAR provides exactly this platform.

Recent export performance underscores this opportunity. In FY25, dairy exports reached 113,350 metric tonnes valued at $493 million, representing an 80% year-on-year increase. Similarly, while India produces spices at scale, it captures approximately 25% of global spice exports, exporting 1.5 million tonnes worth $4.5 billion annually. Rice exports demonstrate stronger global penetration, with India shipping 21.55 million tonnes in 2025, valued at approximately $12.95 billion in FY25, representing significant volume in global rice trade. Fruits and vegetables exports reached $1.82 billion in FY25, while pulses exports hit a record 876,000 metric tonnes from January to November 2025, with full-year projections approaching 1 million metric tonnes. These indicators underline a clear pathway: strengthen value addition and processing capability, promote technology adoption, and build structured market linkages that expand India’s presence in global food trade.

AAHAR enables this through outcomes that are clearly business-focused. It facilitates business matchmaking, export partnerships, technology exchange and investment opportunities. For entrepreneurs, processors, hospitality players and exporters, AAHAR is where real business conversations happen.

Food and hospitality is among the fastest growing sectors in India, driven by demography, rising prosperity, urbanisation, lifestyle changes, rapidly growing leisure travel, outsourcing events and the evolution of a modern market, services and supply chain infrastructure. At the heart of this growth is the food processing industry. In this context, AAHAR’s relevance extends across the complete sector—from the front end to the back end—bringing together stakeholders across food processing and hospitality solutions, and connecting them to the world.

The scale of this year’s edition demonstrates the confidence that global industry has in the platform. AAHAR 2026 features 1800+ exhibitors, including 155 international exhibitors from 17 countries, with Italy as the Partner Nation. Participants represent the entire food ecosystem including processed foods, dairy and marine products, spices and organic produce, bakery and confectionery, food processing machinery, cold chain technology, packaging innovations and hospitality solutions. This breadth makes AAHAR one of the most comprehensive food and hospitality trade events in the region.

The exhibition increasingly serves as a platform not just for physical products, but for technology solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability across the food value chain. As global supply chains diversify, countries are looking for stable and reliable sourcing partners. India offers a unique combination of agricultural scale, skilled workforce, expanding food processing capacity, and a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem. Total agricultural and processed food exports reached approximately $49 billion in FY25, with agricultural exports constituting 11.9–13% of India’s total export basket. The food processing sector contributes 7.93–8.8% to India’s manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) and accounts for 12.91% of organized employment in the manufacturing sector. The role of platforms like AAHAR is to accelerate these global linkages and help Indian businesses connect with international buyers and partners.

A defining pillar of the platform is its relevance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and emerging entrepreneurs. AAHAR has always provided an inclusive platform for these businesses. Through dedicated startup pavilions, buyer-seller interaction sessions, and global networking opportunities, the exhibition enables smaller enterprises to connect with larger markets and institutional buyers. For many MSMEs, AAHAR is where their products first reach global buyers, where they secure their first export orders, and where they establish relationships with technology providers and logistics partners that enable scale. The government’s support through schemes like PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for food processing, and infrastructure development under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) creates an enabling environment that platforms like AAHAR help translate into commercial opportunities.

The global food industry is increasingly focused on sustainability and responsible business practices. This includes responsible sourcing and ethical supply chains, efficient resource use particularly water and energy, sustainable packaging solutions reducing plastic use, lower carbon footprints through optimized logistics, waste reduction and circular economy principles, and organic and regenerative agriculture practices. Many exhibitors at AAHAR are showcasing innovations in these areas, reflecting the industry’s commitment to responsible growth. Sustainability is no longer a peripheral concern but a core competitive advantage in global food trade.

The food and hospitality sector is among the fastest-growing sectors in India, driven by favourable demographics, rising prosperity, urbanisation, changing lifestyles, growing leisure and business travel, outsourcing of events, and the evolution of modern markets, services, and supply chain infrastructure.

At the core of this ecosystem lies the food processing industry.

India is already a major exporter of agricultural products. Exports of value-added products, equipment, and accessories are emerging as a new priority and are showing promising growth. Our new Free Trade Agreements will further expand export opportunities, which are vital for our farmers and the MSME sector.

AAHAR brings together all segments of this industry — from the front end to the back end — and connects them with the global market. International participation continues to grow, and for the first time, Italy is the Partner Country for this edition.

