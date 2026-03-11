AAHAR 2026 inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam; Shri Piyush Goyal calls for stronger collaboration to position India as a global leader in agricultural and processed food exports

At the inauguration of the 40th edition of AAHAR – The International Food & Hospitality Fair, the Minister highlighted India’s food and agricultural exports at nearly ₹5 lakh crore annually and outlined how FTAs are expanding market access while safeguarding farmers, fishermen and MSMEs.

Advertisement

New Delhi | 11 March 2026: The 40th edition of AAHAR – The International Food & Hospitality Fair was inaugurated today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with a clear message for the ecosystem: India’s next leap in global leadership will be built through collaboration across food, agriculture and hospitality, backed by stronger value addition and market linkages.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal called upon stakeholders to work collectively towards making India the world’s largest exporter of agricultural and processed foods, citing the opportunities created by India’s expanding trade agreements and the growing global demand for Indian products.

Advertisement

Shri Goyal said India’s exports of food and agricultural products—including farm produce and fisheries—have reached nearly ₹5 lakh crore (over USD 55 billion) annually, making the country the seventh largest exporter of agricultural produce globally. He further noted that over the past eleven years (2014–2025), India’s agri and food exports have witnessed significant growth: processed foods have increased fourfold, fruit and pulses exports have tripled, processed vegetable exports have quadrupled, cocoa exports have tripled, and cereal exports have doubled—with rice exports growing by 62% during this period.

The Minister said these achievements should inspire India to aspire for the top position globally in agricultural and processed food exports, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision that India should become the “food basket of the world.” He added that the nine Free Trade Agreements concluded over the past three and a half years have opened access to 38 developed and prosperous countries, and that India now has preferential market access covering nearly two-thirds of global trade—strengthening India’s position as an investment destination and enabling businesses to integrate into global value chains.

Advertisement

At the same time, Shri Goyal underlined that India’s trade negotiations have carefully safeguarded domestic interests—especially those of farmers, fishermen and MSMEs. He said sensitive sectors such as dairy have been protected, with no concessions to foreign producers, and that genetically modified (GM) products have not been granted duty concessions or market access. He further clarified that key commodities such as rice, wheat, maize, soy meal and several varieties of pulses have been protected, and that concessions in sugar have generally not been extended to prevent imports that could adversely affect domestic producers.

Shri Goyal encouraged farmers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the ₹1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, and to focus on food processing and value addition to access higher-value global markets, noting that an increasing number of small enterprises are entering the food processing sector and creating avenues for growth and employment.

International partnership formed another key note at the inauguration. Shri Goyal welcomed Italy as the partner country for the 40th edition and said India should learn from best practices in Italy’s food and hospitality sector while building collaborations with Italian companies—steps that can help promote Indian cuisine, expand the global taste for Indian products and strengthen trade linkages. He also pointed to opportunities arising from India’s agreements and partnerships with multiple regions and country groupings, and noted that negotiations with Canada are progressing while discussions with the six-nation GCC group have recently been launched.

From the organiser’s perspective, today’s inauguration also marked the introduction of several new visitor- and exhibitor-facing enhancements at the venue. In his address, CHAIRMAN, ITPO, Jawed Ashraf spoke about new elements being introduced this year, including Italian chefs conducting masterclasses, a larger culinary art competition, and a hospitality challenge at Bharat Mandapam. He also highlighted improved on-ground experience measures, including air-conditioned food courts, along with other newly introduced amenities.

A key addition for this edition is the official AAHAR digital app, positioned as a comprehensive tool designed to support both visitors and exhibitors with a smoother, more structured experience on-ground. The app has been introduced to enable practical business outcomes through QR-enabled interactions and tools that support discovery and planning, including: • Scan profile QRs and schedule meetings instantly • Exhibitor directory with hall details • Live session updates with My Schedule planner • Easy QR-based navigation across halls • Dedicated Community section for organiser updates • Built-in tutorial and dedicated help support • B2B networking tools for exhibitors to boost visibility Chairman, ITPO, Jawed Ashraf also noted that the edition will host a number of summits and food-based seminars on themes including plant-based food products and other key areas of the hospitality, catering and restaurant sector, along with a leadership summit for the HORECA sector. He further stated that the fair attracts 1,800 participants, including 155 international participants from 17 countries, and that despite global turbulence there has been no cancellation of international participation, which he described as encouraging. He added that the fair is spread across 125,000 square meters, bringing together a vast global community of food and hospitality professionals.

Shri Goyal described the 40th edition of AAHAR as a landmark event for the food and hospitality sector and noted that for the first time AAHAR has a partner country, Italy. He also announced that the exhibition will be opened to the general public on the evening of Friday the 13th and throughout Saturday, allowing visitors—especially young people—to experience the strengths of the food, beverage and hospitality sectors from India and across the world.

Concluding his address, Shri Piyush Goyal assured exporters that under the Export Promotion Mission, the Government will provide comprehensive support and handholding, including through the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Chairman, ITPO, Jawed Ashraf extended best wishes to participants, exhibitors and visitors for productive engagement over the next five days.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)