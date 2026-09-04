Aaji Care Inaugurates Its Largest 49-Bed Assisted Living Centre in Kalyani Nagar, Pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Aaji Care, an elder-care organisation working across Mumbai, Pune and Goa, inaugurated its sixth Assisted Living Centre and second centre in Pune at Kalyani Nagar on Sunday, 30 August. The new centre marks another milestone in Aaji Care’s journey towards creating compassionate, comprehensive and dignified care environments for India’s growing elderly population.

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Spread across a purpose-built seven-storey building with a capacity of 49 beds, the new facility is Aaji Care’s largest centre to date. Designed specifically around the evolving physical, medical, cognitive, emotional and social needs of older adults, the centre brings together different levels of care under one roof, creating a continuum of support as the needs of elders evolve.

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The centre was inaugurated by Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte, in the presence of renowned hotelier Dr. Vitthal Kamat and author and social thinker Mr. Achyut Godbole. More than 175 guests, including doctors, senior citizens, business leaders, social-sector representatives and members of the media, attended the inauguration.

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A centre designed around the changing needs of ageing

Recognising that every elder does not require the same kind or level of support, the seven-storey centre has been thoughtfully designed around different stages and care requirements.

Four floors are dedicated to elders living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, with environments designed to support safety, familiarity, routine, comfort and emotional wellbeing. A separate floor is dedicated to high-dependency care, supporting elders who require greater levels of medical and personal assistance.

Two additional floors cater to elders requiring rehabilitation and assisted living, as well as those who remain relatively active and independent but prefer the security, companionship and support of a professionally managed senior living environment.

The facility also includes an exclusive physiotherapy unit and dedicated activity spaces designed to support mobility, rehabilitation, cognitive stimulation, socialisation, recreation and meaningful engagement.

The centre has been designed with ageing-in-place architect Rama Sane, with inputs from doctors, geriatric psychologists, physiotherapists and elder-care professionals. The objective has been to bring together professional care and safety with a warm, comfortable and home-like environment.

A multidisciplinary team of trained caregivers, nurses, doctors, psychologists and physiotherapists will support elders living with dementia, mobility limitations, chronic medical conditions, post-hospitalisation rehabilitation needs and higher levels of dependency.

“We don't want to simply add beds; we want to add better days to the lives of our elders”

Speaking about the vision behind the new centre, Prasad Bhide, Founder of Aaji Care, said that the organisation’s purpose goes beyond simply increasing the number of beds available for senior care.

“We don't want to simply add beds; we want to add better days to the lives of our elders and help them age gracefully.”

Elaborating on Aaji Care’s philosophy of ‘Ageing Gracefully’, Bhide said that meaningful elder care cannot be defined only by medical support or infrastructure.

“Ageing gracefully is not just about providing good medical care and good infrastructure. It is equally about helping elders maintain their independence and dignity, giving them companionship, keeping them meaningfully engaged and, most importantly, surrounding them with a lot of love. An elder may need assistance, but that should never take away their individuality or their right to make choices about their own life.”

According to Bhide, an assisted living centre should therefore be much more than a place to live or receive medical care. It should create an environment where professional care and safety coexist with independence, dignity, companionship, engagement and emotional wellbeing.

A message of active and independent ageing

The inauguration brought together perspectives on ageing, healthcare, compassion and the need to create a society that respects and supports its elders.

Speaking at the occasion, Achyut Godbole highlighted the growing need for professionally managed and sensitive assisted living facilities as family structures, lifestyles and social relationships continue to evolve. He noted that an increasingly individualistic society has created a greater need for spaces where senior citizens can receive care and support while continuing to live with companionship, security and dignity.

He also appreciated the thought and planning that had gone into the design of Aaji Care’s new Kalyani Nagar facility and its focus on addressing the diverse needs of older adults.

Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte spoke about the importance of action over words and reflected on the legacy of Baba Amte and the work that continues at Hemalkasa through the next generation.

They emphasised the importance of remaining physically active, exercising regularly and continuing to do as much of one’s own work as possible even after retirement. They also shared an important message for senior citizens and their families — that younger generations should be given the freedom to make their own decisions, with advice offered when it is sought.

Dr. Prakash Amte also recalled the support extended by Aaji Care to their colleague and social worker Nirmala Sathe during the final phase of her life, when she was cared for at Aaji Care’s existing Pune centre. He appreciated the care and support provided to her during that period.

Brain Gym, Neurobics and the celebration of ‘Ageing Gracefully’

The inauguration programme itself reflected Aaji Care’s broader belief that healthy ageing goes well beyond medical care.

Naina Oke, Head of Mental Health at Aaji Care, conducted an interactive session on Brain Gym and Neurobics for the guests. Through simple exercises and activities, the session demonstrated ways to stimulate the brain and highlighted the importance of keeping the mind active as we age.

The programme also featured specially presented Kathak performances based on the theme of ‘Ageing Gracefully’. Through classical dance, movement and expression, the performances celebrated ageing not simply as a stage of increasing dependency, but as a meaningful phase of life that can continue to be filled with dignity, expression, joy and engagement.

Together, these elements reinforced Aaji Care’s central philosophy — that elder care must address not only medical and physical needs, but also cognitive health, emotional wellbeing, social connection, independence and meaningful participation.

Responding to the changing landscape of elder care

Founded in August 2012, Aaji Care works with senior citizens and their families across Mumbai, Pune and Goa, particularly where medical conditions, dementia, mental-health concerns or mobility limitations make independent living or care at home increasingly difficult.

Its services include assisted living, dementia and memory care, post-hospitalisation and rehabilitation care, palliative and high-dependency care, home-based elder care and geriatric mental-health support.

The Kalyani Nagar facility is Aaji Care’s sixth Assisted Living Centre and second centre in Pune. With its combination of specialised care, assisted living, rehabilitation and active senior living, the centre has been envisioned as a continuum of care that can respond to changing needs while helping elders retain as much independence and choice as possible.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the chief guests and members of the audience toured the facility and appreciated its thoughtfully designed infrastructure and comprehensive approach to senior care.

The new centre will open for admissions from 10 September 2026

About Aaji Care

Founded in August 2012, Aaji Care is an elder-care organisation providing assisted living, dementia and memory care, home-based elder care, rehabilitation, palliative and high-dependency care, and geriatric mental-health support across Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

At the heart of Aaji Care’s approach is the belief that ageing should not merely be viewed as a stage of life requiring care, but as a meaningful chapter that deserves independence, dignity, companionship, comfort, engagement and joy.

Through professional and compassionate care, Aaji Care aims to help elders live their better days with greater confidence, purpose and happiness, while giving their families the reassurance and peace of mind that their loved ones are cared for with warmth, respect and dignity.

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