Aakruthi Launches ‘Roots & Rays’ in KR Puram - A Future-Ready Villa Plot Community in East Bengaluru

Bengaluru, November 2025: Aakruthi Properties has announced the launch of its latest villa plotted development, Roots & Rays, near KR Puram, next to East Point Engineering College. It is designed for modern villa living and features 62 exclusive premium villa plots spread across 4 acres, combining thoughtful design and sustainable planning with the promise of elevated community living.

Strategically located near the upcoming Bangalore Business Corridor and the Peripheral Ring Road, Roots & Rays offers easy connectivity to major growth hubs, including Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and the airport corridor. Surrounded by top international schools, tech parks, and social infrastructure, this development offers its residents a rare blend of accessibility and serenity.

Roots & Rays has been conceptualized with an aim to seamlessly blend luxury with conscientious design. With more than 50% open space, the community offers a well-ordered and nature-friendly living environment. The project features 40+ lifestyle amenities that make daily life a little more special, including swimming pool, multipurpose courts, yoga and meditation pavilion, pet park, reflexology path, outdoor gym, and a boutique clubhouse,. Every little detail, from its landscaped green corridors to its family-centric layout, has been planned to foster wellness and togetherness.

Each villa plot has been thoughtfully laid out between 1500 and 1800 sq. ft. to ensure maximum privacy, ventilation, and light. The BDA-approved and RERA-registered project ensures complete transparency, legal security, and peace of mind for homeowners and investors alike. Due to its strong and smart infrastructure, premium specifications, and sustainable features, Roots & Rays emerges as an aspirational address and also a promising long-term investment in one of the fastest-evolving residential corridors of Bengaluru.

Speaking about the launch, Manjunath V, Managing Partner, Aakruthi Properties, said: "Roots & Rays represents our belief in creating spaces that balance design excellence with sustainable living. Every detail-from layout planning to landscaping been envisioned to nurture well-being, foster a sense of belonging, and deliver lasting value. For the discerning buyer and investor, this is an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of Bengaluru's most promising growth corridor."

About Aakruthi Properties:

Aakruthi Properties is a leading Bengaluru-based real estate developer known for creating premium residential communities that combine design innovation, sustainability, and transparency. With a legacy of trust and a focus on delivering thoughtfully planned living spaces, Aakruthi continues to redefine modern urban living experiences in Bengaluru.

