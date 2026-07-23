SMPL

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23: The two-day Aamotsav - III at ITM University Gwalior concluded with a vibrant showcase of India's rich mango heritage, agricultural diversity, traditional knowledge, culture, and cuisine. Organised at the university's Sithouli campus, the event brought together experts, researchers, academicians, students, and mango enthusiasts.

Advertisement

One of the biggest attractions of Aamotsav - III was an exhibition featuring over 200 varieties of mangoes, many of which were presented in Gwalior for the first time. The event also included expert sessions, mango-based delicacies, cultural activities, paintings, plantation activities, swings, student performances, and discussions on the conservation of rare mango varieties.

Advertisement

Over 200 Mango Varieties Displayed in Gwalior

The mango exhibition was one of the key highlights of Aamotsav - III at ITM University Gwalior. Visitors had the opportunity to see more than 200 Indian and international mango varieties under one roof.

Advertisement

The collection included well-known and rare varieties such as Rataul, Alphonso, Langra, Dussehri, Chausa, Amrapali, Mallika, Gulab Khas, Neelam, Totapuri, Ambika, Sindhu, Swarnarekha, Banganpalli, Kesar and many others.

The exhibition offered visitors an opportunity to understand the diversity of mangoes in terms of their taste, aroma, colour, size, origin, and characteristics.

Among all the varieties, the Rataul mango attracted special attention for its distinctive aroma, sweetness, and historical significance.

Sachchidanand Joshi Highlights India's Mango Diversity

The second and final day of Aamotsav - III was inaugurated by Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi.

Speaking on "Mango Diversity and Unique Varieties in India," he highlighted the importance of local and improved mango varieties in India's agricultural and cultural heritage.

He explained that traditional mango varieties are important not only for their taste and quality but also for characteristics such as disease resistance, climate adaptability, and better productivity.

He also emphasised the need for scientific documentation and conservation of traditional varieties so that India's mango heritage can be preserved while creating better economic opportunities for farmers.

The Fascinating Story of the Rataul Mango

Special guest Junaid Faridi from Rataul shared the fascinating history of the Rataul mango during his session.

According to him, the history of this celebrated variety goes back nearly 300 years. He also narrated how generations of his family have contributed to protecting and promoting the variety.

Speaking about its unique taste and identity, he highlighted the long-standing association of the mango with Rataul and discussed its recognition through the GI tag.

The Rataul mango became one of the major attractions of Aamotsav - III, giving the people of Gwalior an opportunity to experience its distinctive taste and aroma.

Indian Mangoes Have an Unmatched Identity: Sohail Hashmi

Renowned author and researcher Sohail Hashmi addressed the gathering on "Mango Cultural Heritage and Rare Varieties in India."

He described mango as much more than a fruit, highlighting its deep connection with Indian culture, history, agriculture, and folk traditions.

He spoke about several rare mango varieties and explained their different characteristics, including taste, colour, size, ripening period, and commercial value.

He also encouraged students and researchers to participate in the documentation and conservation of traditional mango varieties, helping preserve India's agricultural biodiversity for future generations.

Mango Conservation Garden to Be Developed at ITM University Gwalior

A major announcement during Aamotsav - III came from Founder Chancellor of ITM University Gwalior, Shri Ramashankar Singh Ji.

He announced that a Mango Conservation Garden will be developed on the ITM University Gwalior campus to collect and conserve important traditional and rare mango varieties from different parts of India.

As part of this initiative, 100 Rataul mango trees have already been planted.

The proposed garden aims to support the conservation of India's valuable mango diversity while creating opportunities for education, research, and awareness among students and future generations.

Connecting Nature, Agriculture and Society

Raj Bhatia, MLA, Delhi and former Chairman of Azadpur Fruit Market, Delhi, spoke about the importance of staying connected with nature and agriculture.

Sharing his experiences related to mango cultivation across different regions of India, he highlighted the potential of agriculture and horticulture for the younger generation.

He also emphasised that quality agricultural production, scientific farming, and modern techniques can contribute to improving farmers' incomes and strengthening India's presence in the global agricultural market.

Mango Delicacies Added Flavour to Aamotsav - III

Aamotsav - III was not limited to discussions and exhibitions. Visitors also enjoyed a wide range of mango-inspired dishes and delicacies.

Mango Kheer, Mango Barfi, Mango Kulfi, Mango Falooda, Mango Laddus, Mango Gulab Jamun, Mango Rasmalai, Mango Rabdi, Mango Rolls, Puri-Aamras and other preparations were among the popular attractions.

The swings installed around the green surroundings of the campus added a traditional monsoon touch to the event and created an engaging atmosphere for students, guests, and visitors.

Plantation Activity Promoted Environmental Conservation

Environmental awareness was another important part of Aamotsav - III at ITM University Gwalior.

Guests participated in a plantation activity at the university's horticulture centre in Sithouli. Saplings of the renowned Rataul mango, along with other important mango varieties, were planted.

The activity highlighted the importance of conserving natural resources, protecting biodiversity, and encouraging the younger generation to participate in environmental conservation.

Students Shared a Message Through Theatre

Students also played an active role in the event through creative and cultural presentations.

A group of 18 students, under the direction of Dr. Sanjay Jadon, presented a mango-themed drama. Through an imaginative story involving different fruits and King Alphonso, the performance conveyed a meaningful message about democracy, dialogue, and collective responsibility.

Mango-themed films were also screened by Dr. Manish Jaisal, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, and his team.

These activities brought together education, creativity, and social awareness in an engaging format.

A Celebration of Agriculture, Culture and Knowledge

Aamotsav - III brought several dimensions of the mango together - from its agricultural and economic importance to its place in Indian culture, cuisine, biodiversity, and history.

The participation of distinguished guests, researchers, faculty members, students, and citizens made the two-day event an informative platform for conversations around mango conservation, sustainable horticulture, traditional varieties, and agricultural heritage.

With more than 200 mango varieties on display and the announcement of a dedicated Mango Conservation Garden, the event also strengthened the message that preserving traditional crop diversity is essential for future generations.

Creating Meaningful Learning Experiences at ITM University Gwalior

ITM University Gwalior regularly organises academic, cultural, agricultural, research-oriented, and community-focused events that give students opportunities to learn through interaction and practical experiences.

Events such as Aamotsav - III bring experts, researchers, industry professionals, farmers, academicians, and students onto a common platform. Such initiatives encourage conversations on important subjects including agriculture, biodiversity, sustainability, cultural heritage, innovation, and environmental conservation.

Through exhibitions, expert sessions, research initiatives, cultural activities, and field-based learning, ITM University Gwalior continues to create opportunities for students to connect academic knowledge with real-world experiences while contributing to society and the conservation of India's rich natural heritage.

Admissions Open | Apply Now and Shape Your Future with ITM University Gwalior.

Visit: https://www.itmuniversity.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)