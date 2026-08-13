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Home / Business / Aarambh 2026: Parul University Highlights Ethics in the Digital Era of Law

Aarambh 2026: Parul University Highlights Ethics in the Digital Era of Law

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PTI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 13: Marking the beginning of the legal journey for the newly enrolled Batch of 2026, Aarambh 2026, organised by the Faculty of Law at Parul University, brought together distinguished members from the judiciary, faculty, graduates, and students for a focused discussion on “Professional Ethics in Courtrooms and Digital Media: Ensuring Transparency while Preserving Judicial Dignity”. The occasion was graced by Hon’ble Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Supreme Court of India as the chief guest, and Hon’ble Justice Vaibhavi D. Nanavati, Judge, Gujarat High Court, as the guest of honour, who shared insights on professional conduct, open justice, and also the responsibilities that legal professionals carry in the digital era.

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Speaking to the students, Honorable Justice Sandeep Mehta said that technology has reshaped access to justice, making court proceedings available to a much wider audience. At the same time, he also cautioned them against interpreting judicial observations through social media clips, because it’s the courts that decide cases based on evidence, legal principles, and a properly reasoned analysis. He also encouraged young lawyers to understand that the next generation will play a defining influence in shaping the justice system of tomorrow.

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Addressing the importance of professional ethics in the legal profession, Honorable Justice Vaibhavi D. Nanavati placed professional ethics at the center of a lawyer’s identity and emphasized that ethics are reflected in everyday choices and the way someone behaves. She talked about truthfulness, courage, preparation, judgement, and professional courtesy while noting that legal professionals have to build their reputation through knowledge and real-world conduct rather than digital visibility. And then she also addressed the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, saying AI may help with legal research and efficiency; adjudication, interpretation, and application of law must remain rooted in human judgement, empathy, and fairness.

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The occasion also recognized the accomplishments of graduates who qualified the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) through a special felicitation ceremony, celebrating their successful transitions towards professional legal practice. The engagement between the judiciary, practising legal professionals, graduates and the newly enrolled students added a meaningful dimension to Aarambh, connecting the beginning of legal education with the realities and responsibilities of the profession.

Addressing the importance of experience in crafting legal understanding, drawing upon Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.'s celebrated words, Dr. Rajendra I. Parikh, Dean, Faculty of Law, stated, “The life of the law has not been logic: it has been experience.” The message encouraged students to think beyond textbooks and statutes, as they prepare for the everyday realities of legal practice.

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Speaking on the larger responsibility that comes with the legal profession, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, said, “The legal profession is not only about winning arguments; it’s also about making sure justice truly prevails. As students start this journey, they need to build a habit of reading more, thinking deeply, and above all, staying kind. At Parul University, our endeavour is to grow responsible, ethical lawyers, and also officers of the court who are responsible and professionals whose character is stronger than their arguments.” He also pointed out that “a lawyer wants to win, and a great lawyer wants justice to win,” urging students to walk into this work with purpose as well as integrity.

The programme reinforced that while technology, Artificial Intelligence and digital platforms will keep transforming the legal profession, the core values of judicial independence, professional integrity, responsibility and public trust have to stay constant. With Aarambh 2026, Parul University’s Faculty of Law set a strong foundation for its new students, but also celebrated its graduates moving into professional practice, bringing together the wisdom of the judiciary and the aspirations of the next generation of legal professionals.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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