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Home / Business / AARAV Fragrances &amp; Flavors Appoints Mayur Kapse as Chief Operating Officer – Fragrances

AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Appoints Mayur Kapse as Chief Operating Officer – Fragrances

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PTI
Updated At : 10:59 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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AARAV brings in seasoned professional to strengthen its Fragrances business, drive strategic growth and expand customer partnerships.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Limited, one of India's leading fragrance, flavor and ingredient houses having presence across domestic and international markets, has announced the appointment of Mayur Kapse as Chief Operating Officer – Fragrances, based at its Thane headquarters.

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The appointment comes at a crucial stage in AARAV's strategic expansion of its growth journey. With more than 100 years of promoter family legacy dating to 1922, the company has grown from a fragrance-led business into an integrated business offering of Fragrances, Flavors and Aroma Ingredients in a short span of 19 years (Estd 2007). Today it serves clients in over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The organization continues to grow rapidly with a business size of ₹350+ crore, a team of over 300 employees and operations spanning Maharashtra and Karnataka.

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AARAV continues to invest in R&D, creative capability, manufacturing infrastructure, technology and talent to serve an increasingly diverse global customer base across the FMCG and Food & Beverage sectors. Strengthening the leadership team of its Fragrances business is a significant part of the overall expansion strategy.

In his role, Mr. Kapse will lead the Fragrances division's commercial and operational growth along with strengthening its already existing robust customer relationships. He brings more than 18 years of industry experience across sales, marketing, consumer insights, operations and customer service.

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Commenting on the appointment, Ajit Vaze, CEO & Managing Director, AARAV Fragrances & Flavors Limited, said: "As we continue to invest in innovation, expand our global presence and create differentiated solutions for our customers, strengthening our leadership is central to accelerate our strategic ambitions. Mayur's expertise in understanding of the fragrance industry, customer-first approach and leadership capabilities is a value addition to our business."

Speaking about his new role, Mayur Kapse added: "AARAV has built a strong reputation as one of India's most respected fragrance, flavor and ingredient companies, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit, technical excellence, and customer focus. I am excited and look forward to working with colleagues, customers and partners of AARAV to build on that foundation and help create new opportunities for sustainable growth."

The appointment reflects AARAV's continued commitment to attracting industry-leading talent as it advances its vision of becoming a globally respected partner for fragrances, flavors, and specialty ingredients and shaped by a culture of collaboration, creativity and continuous learning across its team of more than 300 professionals.

Discover more about AARAV: www.aarav.co

Contact: AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd. Email: marketing@aarav.co Website: https://www.aarav.co/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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