Aarthi Scans & Labs Ranked #1 in Diagnostics Across Chennai and Tamil Nadu in Times Health Survey 2026

Chennai, India, [September 25 2026]. Aarthi Scans & Labs has been ranked the No. 1 diagnostics provider in both the Chennai and Tamil Nadu categories of the Times Health Comprehensive Care Survey 2026, an independent survey conducted by Chennai Times and circulated with The Times of India.

The independent survey, which evaluated providers across Diagnostics, Geriatric Care, and Assisted Living through desk research, factual surveys, and perceptual ratings, placed Aarthi Scans & Labs at the top of the Diagnostics rankings, ahead of other established names in the region.

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"This recognition reflects a mission we've held since 1988: that advanced diagnostics should be accessible and affordable, without compromise on quality," said Mr. V. Govindarajan, Co-Founder, Aarthi Scans & Labs. "Every centre in our network runs on the same standard, whether it's our flagship in Chennai or a branch in a smaller town. This ranking is a reflection of that consistency, built over decades."

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Aarthi Scans & Labs began as a single X-ray unit in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, founded by Mr. V. Govindarajan, a mechanical engineer, and Dr. R. Gomathi, a medical doctor. The company has since grown into one of India's largest diagnostic networks, offering MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, and laboratory testing under one roof across multiple Indian cities. In 2025, all of its blood processing laboratories achieved NABL accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to standardized quality at scale.

Every laboratory across the Aarthi Scans & Labs network is now NABL accredited, ensuring that patients receive results held to the same national quality benchmark regardless of which branch or city they are tested in.

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This is supported by a network of imported diagnostic equipment, including 1.5 Tesla MRI systems from Siemens (Germany), complete lab automation systems from Roche (Switzerland), and diagnostic systems from Bio-Rad (United States). These represent the same class of technology used by leading providers globally, standardized identically across every Aarthi Scans branch.

The company continues to operate on a direct-to-patient model with transparent, published pricing, a departure from the referral-dependent pricing structures common across the private diagnostics industry.

About Aarthi Scans & Labs Founded in 1988, Aarthi Scans & Labs is one of India's leading integrated diagnostic networks, offering imaging and laboratory services across multiple states. Built on a mission to make advanced diagnostics affordable and accessible, the company operates NABL-accredited laboratories and imported imaging equipment across its centres, serving thousands of patients daily.

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