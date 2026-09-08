Aarti Industries Commissions Phase I of Zone IV, Unlocking New High-Value Manufacturing Opportunities

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced the successful commissioning of Phase I of its Zone IV project at Jhagadia, Gujarat, marking an important milestone in the Company's ongoing growth and expansion journey. Phase I brings Calcium Chloride, PEDA and a part of Multipurpose Plant on stream, strengthening downstream integration, application diversification and flexible manufacturing capabilities.

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Phase I brings together Calcium Chloride, PEDA (2-Phenyl Ethyl Diethyl Aniline) and a part of its Multipurpose Plant (MPP), creating complementary capabilities in downstream integration, diversified end-use applications, and flexible multi-product manufacturing. The platform is designed to support the commercialisation of high-value and niche products, with several products planned from Zone IV expected to be manufactured in India for the first time.

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PEDA extends AIL's existing Ethylation platform further downstream, building on the Company's established 2,6-Diethyl Aniline capabilities and strengthening its participation in value-added products catering primarily to agrochemical applications.

The Calcium Chloride facility strengthens AIL's Energy & Additives portfolio, with applications across sectors including oilfield and energy-related markets. The Multipurpose Plant provides a flexible manufacturing platform to scale pilot-validated processes into commercial production across multiple products and advanced chemistries, enabling faster response to evolving customer and market requirements. With Phase I commissioning now completed, AIL's focus will progressively shift towards commercial qualification, customer approvals and disciplined ramp-up of the newly commissioned assets.

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Together, these facilities broaden Zone IV's ability to address a diversified portfolio of applications spanning agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, coatings, polymers and energy & additives, while strengthening AIL's ability to develop and commercialise high-value and niche products.

Suyog Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, Aarti Industries Limited, said:

"Commissioning of Phase I of Zone IV marks an important milestone in Aarti Industries' growth journey. Zone IV has been conceived as a flexible platform that allows us to deepen integration, diversify applications, and progressively add high-value, niche products to our portfolio. PEDA extends our existing value chain further downstream, Calcium Chloride strengthens our offering in Energy & Additives, while the Multipurpose Plant enhances our ability to take new chemistries from pilot to commercial scale. Several products planned from the platform are expected to be manufactured in India for the first time, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities while creating new opportunities for our customers. We remain on track to progressively commercialise all the manufacturing blocks within Zone IV during this fiscal year."

The broader Zone IV platform has been designed across multiple chemistry blocks with the flexibility to manufacture diverse chemistries, enabling AIL to respond dynamically to emerging opportunities across domestic and global markets. The project strengthens the Company's integrated R&D, scale-up and manufacturing ecosystem and forms an important building block of AIL's long-term speciality chemicals growth strategy.

About Aarti Industries Limited

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is a leading global speciality chemicals company with over four decades of expertise in complex process chemistries, scale-up and manufacturing. Established in 1984, AIL serves leading global and domestic customers across diverse end-use industries through a portfolio of 100+ products, supported by 16 manufacturing plants, four R&D centres and 250+ scientists. With strong capabilities spanning research, process development, engineering and commercial-scale manufacturing, AIL continues to advance innovation, customer partnerships and sustainable growth. The Company has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it amng the top 1% of companies assessed globally, and the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award 2026.

With deep expertise across multiple chemistry platforms, an integrated manufacturing footprint and strong R&D capabilities, AIL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Partner of Choice for customers globally.

Website: www.aarti-industries.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries

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