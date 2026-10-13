Aarti Industries enters into a 10+ year strategic and dedicated manufacturing & supply agreement with a global speciality chemical company

The dedicated long-term arrangement offers an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,500 crores over the contract period.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global manufacturer of speciality chemicals, today announced that it has entered into a 10+ year dedicated manufacturing and supply agreement with a leading global speciality chemical company serving diverse industries with a cumulative revenue potential of approximately Rs 1500 crores (about US$150 million) over its contract term. The agreement establishes a new customer relationship for AIL and supports the customer's expanding requirements in India.

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AIL will set up, commission, and operate a dedicated manufacturing facility in India for a speciality chemical used in high-performance applications, based on the customer's proprietary process technology and a structured financial arrangement to finance CAPEX of less than US$25 million. The model combines global technology with AIL's process scale-up, engineering, and operating capabilities to provide a critical manufacturing outsourcing solution to global companies. Commercial operations are expected to commence in FY2028–29, subject to applicable approvals.

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By localising manufacturing through a dedicated Indian setup, this arrangement will support supply-chain resilience and the customer's growth plans in India.

For AIL, the agreement broadens its global customer base, strengthens its strategic manufacturing portfolio and creates a platform to deepen the relationship as the customer's India requirements grow.

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Commenting on the development, Mr Suyog Kotecha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aarti Industries Limited, said:

"This agreement brings a new global customer into AIL's portfolio and reflects the confidence placed in our ability to establish and operate dedicated manufacturing assets to global standards. The model combines the customer's proprietary technology with AIL's strengths in scale-up engineering, execution and reliable operations.

The long-term domestic supply arrangement provides sustained visibility while creating a capital-efficient platform for growth. It also gives both organisations a foundation to expand the engagement as the customer's India requirements grow. We look forward to building this into a trusted and enduring manufacturing partnership."

About Aarti Industries Limited

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is a leading global speciality chemicals company with over four decades of expertise in complex process chemistries, scale-up and manufacturing. Established in 1984, AIL serves leading global and domestic customers across diverse end-use industries through a portfolio of 100+ products, supported by 16 manufacturing plants, four R&D centres and 250+ scientists. With strong capabilities spanning research, process development, engineering and commercial-scale manufacturing, AIL continues to advance innovation, customer partnerships and sustainable growth. The Company has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it among the top 1% of companies assessed globally, and the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award 2026.

With deep expertise across multiple chemistry platforms, an integrated manufacturing footprint, and strong R&D capabilities, AIL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Global Partner of Choice.

Website: www.aarti-industries.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries

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