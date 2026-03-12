Aarti Industries Limited Secures USD 150 Million Medium-Term Supply Contract with Global Agrochemical Major

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global manufacturer of speciality chemicals, has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with a top global agrochemical innovator for the supply of a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop protection formulations. This agreement elevates the current annual engagement to a structured supply contract through 31st March 2030, with a significant increase in volumes.

Advertisement

The agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD 150 million over the contract period, providing AIL with enhanced revenue visibility in the medium to long term.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, AIL will manufacture and supply the intermediate, leveraging its integrated, scalable manufacturing platform, deep process chemistry expertise, and established global regulatory compliance framework. AIL has adequate capacities to meet this requirement and thus this contract supports AIL to attain higher capacity utilisation and volumes without incremental capex. The intermediate will be used by the customer in the manufacturing and formulation of crop-protection products for global agricultural markets.

This collaboration reinforces AIL's position as a trusted strategic partner for global agrochemical innovators, strengthening its participation in high-value, long-term speciality chemical supply chains. By leveraging its strong process development capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure, AIL continues to strengthen its role in supporting the global agriculture ecosystem.

Advertisement

The contract also reflects the growing importance of India as a global manufacturing hub for speciality chemicals, aligning with the broader Make in India vision and enabling global companies to build resilient supply chains, diversify sourcing, and mitigate geopolitical risks.

Commenting on the development, Mr Suyog Kotecha, CEO of Aarti Industries Limited, said:

"This medium-term agreement further reinforces Aarti Industries' position as a trusted partner to global agrochemical innovators. Our strength lies in deep process chemistry expertise, integrated manufacturing value chains, and the ability to deliver reliable and scalable supply solutions.

The agreement enhances our long-term earnings visibility and reflects continued progress in strengthening our speciality chemicals portfolio through high-value, sustainable partnerships."

The company continues to see strong opportunities in the global agrochemical intermediate space, driven by structural demand for crop-protection solutions and an increasing preference for reliable, integrated, long-term supply partners.

About AIL

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The company ranks globally 1st - 4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various major global & domestic customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices and immense care for its people and the planet defines its path to success.

Website: www.aarti-industries.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610938/5860550/Aarti_Industries_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)