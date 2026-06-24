Aastha Spintex IPO: GMP at Rs 45-50 Signals Strong Demand for This 22x Profit Growth Story

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New Delhi [India], June 24: The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Aastha Spintex Limited is already trading at an impressive Rs 45-50 per share -- and this is before the price band has even been announced. In the informal grey market where brokers and high-net-worth individuals gauge pre-listing demand, such a premium is no small thing. It reflects strong institutional whisper demand, growing retail anticipation, and the kind of pre-issue buzz that underwriting desks take seriously. The Rs 170 crore fresh issue opens on Monday, June 29, 2026, closes Wednesday, July 1, 2026, with anchor investor allocations on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The issue will list on both NSE and BSE.

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The Company and the Financial Story

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Aastha Spintex is a 12-plus-year-old integrated cotton ginning and spinning company headquartered in Halvad, Morbi, Gujarat -- the heart of India's cotton belt. Its 65,762 square metre facility op-erates 24x7, producing carded, combed, and compact combed cotton yarns alongside cotton bales and by-products. The company holds GOTS and OEKO-TEX certifications, a critical passport into quality-conscious export markets. Its customer base spans over 230 clients, including 14 long-term relationships of five years or more, and spinning capacity utilization stood at a robust 96.57% in FY25. This is an operation running at full tilt.

But the numbers that truly command attention sit in the profit and loss statement. Revenue grew from Rs 239 crore in FY23 to Rs 351 crore in FY25 -- a solid 47% expansion. The real headline, however, is profitability. Profit after tax exploded from Rs 1.06 crore in FY23 to Rs 23.50 crore in FY25 -- a staggering 22-fold increase that signals a fundamental transformation. EBITDA margins widened from 4.85% to 13.37%, adding 854 basis points in just two years. Return on equity stands at an impressive 23.73%, with return on capital employed at 19.12% -- both best-in-class among listed spinning peers. For perspective, Ambika Cotton posts an ROE of 7.46%, Lagnam Spintex 10.64%, and Pashupati Cotspin 9.44%. Aastha's capital efficiency is nearly three times its nearest competitor.

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What makes this growth profile even more compelling is the simultaneous deleveraging. The debt-to-equity ratio improved from 1.35 to 0.78 -- a rare feat of capital discipline that few mid-cap manufacturers achieve while scaling. Aastha is growing faster, earning more per rupee of capital, and reducing financial risk all at once.

The Falcon Acquisition: Doubling Capacity Overnight

The IPO is not merely about refinancing existing operations. Rs 111.51 crore of the proceeds -- 65.6% of the total issue -- is earmarked for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited in a three-tranche deal totalling Rs 131.51 crore. This is a specific, trackable use of capital with measurable outcomes, not a vague general corporate purposes allocation.

Post-acquisition, spinning capacity jumps from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT -- a 2.3x expansion. Spindle capacity rises from 25,920 to 61,824, a 2.4x increase. The combined pro forma revenue crosses Rs 600 crore, instantly elevating Aastha from a mid-tier player to a serious contender in India's fragmented spinning landscape. Falcon also brings Gujarat Textile Policy 2012 benefits including power tariff and capital subsidies that will further cushion the consolidated cost structure. For investors, this acquisition transforms the IPO from a straightforward fundraise into a backdoor doubling of scale.

Aastha's timing is fortuitous. The global textile market is projected to expand from $1.24 trillion in 2025 to $2.06 trillion by 2034. India's domestic industry -- already valued at $174 billion -- is targeted to reach $350 billion by 2030, growing at a 12.3% CAGR that more than doubles the global rate. The sector contributes 2.3% to India's GDP and 12% of exports. Government support has never been stronger: the Union Budget allocated Rs 5,272 crore for textiles in FY26, up 19% year-on-year, alongside PM MITRA Parks, the Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme, ATUFS subsidies, and the SAMARTH skill development programme.

Perhaps the most powerful multi-year tailwind is the China+1 strategy -- global buyers actively diversifying supply chains away from China. India is the single biggest beneficiary of this structural shift, and integrated, certified players like Aastha are precisely the suppliers multinational brands are seeking.

Complementing these macro forces is a micro cost advantage already visible in the financials. Aastha generates 7.7 MW of renewable power through 1 MW rooftop solar, 4 MW ground-mounted solar, and 2.7 MW wind -- together meeting roughly 80% of total power needs. The result: power costs have dropped 45% from Rs 13.46 crore in FY23 to Rs 7.36 crore in FY25.

All of this -- the 22x profit growth, the Falcon-driven capacity doubling, the renewable energy cost edge, the China+1 tailwind -- is precisely why the GMP is holding firm at Rs 45-50 per share. In a selective 2026 primary market where not every issue gets oversubscribed, a GMP of this magnitude even before price band disclosure is a strong sentiment indicator. It suggests anchor desks are circling, HNI networks are building positions, and retail investors are paying attention. Of course, GMP is unofficial and volatile -- it can reverse on pricing news or subscription data. But the fundamentals behind it are real, and they are what separate a hype-driven pop from a sustaina story.

Should You Subscribe?

The investment case for Aastha Spintex rests on a rare convergence: 22x profit growth in two years, a 2.3x capacity expansion via Falcon that is already funded and underway, an 80% renewable energy cost advantage that compounds with every tariff hike, deleveraging while growing, and powerful external tailwinds from China+1 diversification and government policy support. The GMP of Rs 45-50 reinforces that this is not a story flying under the radar -- the grey market has already voted with its wallet.

That said, no IPO is without risk. The textile sector remains cyclical, cotton prices are globally volatile, and the Falcon integration will need close execution. Investors should read the full RHP carefully, assess their own risk appetite, and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before subscribing. For those with a medium-to-long-term horizon, however, Aastha Spintex offers a fundamentally backed, high-conviction exposure to India's textile manufacturing ascent.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and all related documents carefully before making any investment decision. The GMP (Grey Market Premium) figures mentioned are unofficial estimates sourced from informal market sources and are subject to rapid change. Please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor for guidance suited to your financial situation and risk profile. Past performance does not guarantee future results. IPO investments carry risk, including possible loss of capital.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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