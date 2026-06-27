Aastha Spintex Limited IPO Opens on June 29, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Aastha Spintex Limited, engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarns and cotton bales. Company proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, June 29, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 170 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE & BSE platform.

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The Issue size is ₹ 170 Crore with a price band of ₹ 125 - ₹ 136 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation

- Net QIB - Not More Than 20% Of the Issue

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- NII- Not less than 40% Of the Issue

- Individual Investors - Not less than 40% Of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Part Payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, Inter-Corporate deposits for funding working capital requirement of Falcon Yarns Private Limited and General Corporate Purposes. The issue will open on Monday, June 29, 2026 and will close on Wednesday, July 01, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue is BOI Merchant Bankers Limited and PNB Investment Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Patel Divyang Jashvantbhai, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director of Aastha Spintex Limited expressed, "The opening of Aastha Spintex Limited's Initial Public Offering marks a defining moment in our journey. Over the years, we have built a significant foundation in the cotton yarn manufacturing industry through our unwavering focus on quality, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. Our integrated manufacturing operations, supported by sustainable (renewable) energy initiatives, have enabled us to strengthen our market presence and deliver consistent performance.

The proposed IPO will further accelerate our growth strategy by supporting the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities. This strategic expansion will strengthen our operational flexibility, broaden our production capacity, customer base and reinforce our position in the textile value chain."

Mr. Ripal M. Tandel, Managing Director of BOI Merchant Bankers Limited said, ""Aastha Spintex Limited has established a significant presence in the cotton yarn manufacturing segment through its integrated operations, established raw material procurement network, focus on quality, and efficient manufacturing processes. The company has demonstrated consistent growth while strengthening its position across the textile value chain.

The proposed IPO represents an important milestone in the company's growth journey and is aimed at supporting its strategic expansion plans, including the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited. With its established operational capabilities and clear growth roadmap, Aastha Spintex Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the textile sector. We are pleased to be associated with the company on this significant occasion and look forward to supporting its next phase of growth."

Mr. Mohammad Abid Siddiqui, Managing Director & CEO of PNB Investment Services Limited said, "Aastha Spintex Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of cotton yarns, cotton bales and cotton-related products. The Company operates its manufacturing facility in Halvad, Gujarat and serves customers across the textile industry.

The Company is now entering a new phase of development with its proposed public issue. The proceeds of the issue are proposed to be utilized, among other things, towards the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, which is expected to increase the scale of operations of the combined business. We are pleased to be associated with Aastha Spintex Limited on this important occasion and wish the Company and its management team continued success in the years ahead."

About Aastha Spintex Limited:

Aastha Spintex Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of carded, combed, and compact combed cotton yarns, cotton bales and associated by products. The Company operates a semi-automated and integrated spinning and ginning manufacturing facility situated at Halvad, Morbi, Gujarat, where it undertakes end-to-end processes including procurement of raw cotton, ginning, cleaning, carding, combing, spinning and final packaging.

The Company produces 100% cotton yarns across counts ranging from Ne 26 to Ne 40, and its cotton bales are used for captive production of cotton yarns as well as for supply to other spinning units. The Company yarns are supplied in the business-to-business segment to textile manufacturers, yarn exporters, fabric processors and related users across various end-use segments such as T-shirts, Polo Shirts, Dress Shirts, towels, bedsheets, Jeans & Trousers.

The Company has installed rooftop solar, ground-mounted solar, and wind power plants to meet captive power requirements, resulting in substantial cost efficiencies in power consumption.

During FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 35,116.02 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 4,636.18 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 2,291.62 Lakhs.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 31,328.50 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 3,525.37 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 1,755.62 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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