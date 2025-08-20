Aawas Yojana Taps Ankit Sharma to Strengthen Fintech-Powered Housing Access; 3.5 Lakh Jobs & ₹25,000 Crore NRI Investment Projected by 2030

Dehradun , India — August 17, 2025 — Ankit Sharma will lead 2,500+ awareness drives to empower 1.5 crore citizens by 2027, while building diaspora platforms projected to channel ₹25,000 crore NRI housing investments by 2030 Aawas Yojana has appointed Mr. Ankit Sharma as Director – International Community Engagement & Public Confidence, advancing its mission to strengthen citizen trust in India while engaging international communities for housing growth.

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Indian Goals: Building Citizen Confidence Mr. Ankit Sharma will spearhead programs to empower Indian citizens in rural, semi-urban, and urban regions with housing awareness and trust.

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• 2,500+ housing awareness drives across India by FY 2026.

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• Target: Directly impact 1.5 crore Indian citizens by 2027 through verified housing education.

• Jobs & Empowerment: These programs are projected to generate 3.5 lakh jobs in PR, housing awareness, and compliance support by 2028.

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International Market Expansion Mr. Ankit Sharma will also drive global diaspora engagement, connecting NRIs with secure, verified property opportunities in India.

• 10+ diaspora engagement platforms across UK, Middle East, US, and Australia by 2026.

• Forecast: Over ₹25,000 crore in diaspora housing investments expected by 2030.

• 50% increase in NRI participation in verified digital housing draws projected within the next two years.

• Mr. Ankit Sharma -Director – International Community Engagement & Public Confidence “Our priority is to strengthen faith within India first—so every family feels secure in owning a home. From this foundation, we will expand trust outward, inviting global communities to invest with confidence in India’s housing future.” Mr. Raj Chaudhary, Director – Global Expansion, Aawas Yojana “Mr. Ankit Sharma will connect our grassroots strength with international confidence. His leadership ensures that both Indian citizens and global communities benefit from a transparent, growing housing ecosystem.” • ₹1.2 lakh crore added to Indian housing economy by 2028.

• 3.5 lakh jobs created through community and governance programs.

• ₹75,000 crore combined foreign + diaspora investment forecast by 2030.

About Aawas Yojana Aawas Yojana is a Government Approved Real Estate Company, licensed under Uttarakhand Real Estate Authority bearing Trade Certificate No. UKREA05250000474 provides a bank secured proprietary algorithm based trusted platform for affordable to luxury housing and property ownership. WT IT Solutions Pvt Ltd as operating partner has also successfully developed and launched UTTARAKHAND Police Mobile App with millions benefiting from the project. Now with Aawas Yojana Mobile App Through slot-based booking and app-enabled transactions, Aawas Yojana ensures secure, legal, and transparent housing opportunities for every Indian family. With inventories limited and demand rising, buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their dream homes.

Aawas Yojana is India’s leading digital-first affordable housing platform, connecting families, developers, and communities through verified property listings, legal compliance, and affordable ownership pathways. With its mobile app available on Android and iOS, citizens can explore residential homes, plots, and commercial spaces starting with investments as low as ₹5,000.

Media Contact: Mr. Naveen Yadav Country Manager – Training & Development PR Department – Aawas Yojana +91-6399906916 Aawas Yojana – Corporate Communications Email: hello@aawasyojana.com Website: www.aawasyojana.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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