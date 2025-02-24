ABB India launches new modular 'LIORA' switch range at ELECRAMA 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 24: ABB India today launched its new range of 'LIORA' modular switches at ELECRAMA 2025. Designed for smart residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, 'LIORA' switches are engineered to set new benchmarks in the modular switch industry. This new range of switches, sockets, and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) seamlessly integrates modern technology, with superior safety, performance and aesthetics.

ABB's latest addition to its Indian portfolio of modular switches and accessories is 'Made in India' as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Designed for diverse environments, LIORA delivers unmatched style and functionality, making it the ideal choice for urban interiors. Crafted with smooth edges for a perfect wall fit, LIORA delivers the latest offerings with a wide variety of functions, including different switches, socket outlets, electronic products, charging sockets (A+C type USB), electronic bells, key card switches, etc. It is the ideal solution for both upgrades and new installations, offering reliability, efficiency, and style. LIORA is available in multiple color options, including glossy Moon White and matte Stone Grey finishes, among others, making it perfect for residential, commercial, and hospitality segments.

"At ELECRAMA 2025, we are showcasing the extensive technology portfolio we offer in India. From the latest in motors, drives and traction systems to the new LIORA technology for smart buildings, innovative solutions for power systems and energy distribution enable our customers to deliver growth and sustainability," said Kiran Dutt, President, Electrification, ABB India. "There is increasing demand for the latest energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions to support both economic development and India's net-zero ambitions. Our investment in local sourcing, R&D and manufacturing, facilitate tailored solutions for India's evolving electrification needs and collaborate more effectively with local customers and partners."

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of ABB in India, a milestone that highlights the company's technological excellence and sustainable growth, significantly contributing to India's industrial and social development. ABB India has played a pivotal role in enabling electrification, automation, and digitalization across utilities, industries, infrastructure and transportation, aligning closely with the nation's growth priorities. ABB India's local manufacturing facilities Bengaluru, Nashik, Vadodara and Faridabad continue to focus on 'Make in India' and supporting customers in achieving their progressive growth and sustainability targets.

For more information on our new LIORA range visit: https://new.abb.com/indian-subcontinent/abb-electrification-india/liora

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

