ABB India posts solid start to CY2026 led by strong demand in Jan-Mar quarter

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9: ABB India today announced a strong beginning to the calendar year 2026, marked by robust order momentum and continued revenue growth. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company posted a 25 percent year-on-year increase in orders, totaling ₹4,280 crore, which demonstrates resilient demand across key industrial segments. During this period, revenues grew by 6 percent to ₹3,184 crore, while the Profit After Tax stood at ₹342 crore. The company's executable order backlog has reached ₹11,094 crore, representing a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year and providing solid visibility for future performance.

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The company's order intake for the quarter reflected strong demand conditions, with the Electrification and Motion businesses delivering robust growth fueled by sustained industrial activity. This was particularly evident in emerging sectors such as data centers and renewable energy, alongside steady contributions from railways and metros. While revenues increased to ₹3,184 crore, profitability was impacted by an adverse revenue mix, the execution of lower-margin orders, and elevated input costs amid forex volatility. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in West Asia led to increased logistics complexity and higher costs.

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During the quarter, ABB India also announced a significant USD 75 million investment aimed at expanding its manufacturing and R&D capabilities for critical segments including renewable energy, metro rail, and data centers. Key operational milestones included the dispatch of the first locally manufactured wind power converter from the Nelamangala facility, the launch of the ARTU Formula next-generation low-voltage switchgear platform, and the completion of a major automation and cybersecurity upgrade for BPCL's 937km Vadinar-Bina crude pipeline.

"ABB India has built a strong and resilient foundation, anchored in our product, service and technology capabilities. This strength was reflected in a solid first quarter of CY2026, with healthy order traction and revenue growth driven by demand momentum across emerging and core industries. Our effective conversion of market opportunities into higher order inflows has further strengthened our diversified order book and enhanced revenue visibility. Backed by disciplined execution, strong customer engagement and loyalty to ABB India's offerings, I am confident in our people and operating model as we continue to deliver consistent performance. With these strengths, ABB India is well positioned to capitalise on India's next industrial capex cycle, even as we navigate a dynamic operating environment," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

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Looking ahead, ABB India remains well-positioned to leverage resilient domestic demand, supported by government-led investments in infrastructure, grid modernization, and renewables. As a global technology leader in electrification and automation with over 140 years of history, ABB continues to enable a more sustainable and resource-efficient future by connecting engineering and digitalization expertise to help industries run at high performance.

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