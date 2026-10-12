Abbott and Sesame Workshop India Bring Healthy Habits to Life Through an Immersive Learning Experience for Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 12: The habits children build in their early years often stay with them for life. Yet lessons around nutrition, physical activity and sleep do not always have to be taught in a classroom. What if these essential life skills could be learned through play, storytelling and experiences that children genuinely enjoy?

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Bringing this idea to life, Abbott and Sesame Workshop India recently hosted an immersive learning experience in Mumbai, where nearly 150 children from underserved communities participated in a day of interactive activities designed to make healthy living both fun and memorable. The children are part of Abbott India’s STEM Learning & Healthy Living Program, implemented in collaboration with Smile Foundation.

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Hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the event was more than just a day of entertainment. It was a celebration of learning, curiosity and the small, everyday choices that can shape lifelong well-being.

At the heart of the experience was an engaging Muppet Show featuring beloved Sesame Street characters Elmo, Grover and Cookie Monster. Through music, storytelling and audience participation, the characters encouraged children to embrace simple yet powerful habits such as eating nutritious meals, staying active, getting adequate sleep and spending meaningful time with family.

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The energy was infectious as children took part in role-play activities, games and storytelling sessions that brought healthy living concepts to life. Rather than presenting health as a set of rules, the experience focused on helping children understand how small, consistent choices can help them feel stronger, happier and more confident.

The event is part of the Healthy Habits Program, launched this year by Sesame Workshop India with support from Abbott, to help families adopt healthy behaviors early in life that support lifelong well-being and contribute to the prevention of chronic diseases. Built on the belief that healthy habits do not have to be complicated, the program encourages simple actions around nutrition, physical activity, sleep and family connection that can make a meaningful difference over time.

As part of the initiative, free educational resources and engaging content are available on Sesame Workshop India’s digital platforms, helping parents and caregivers continue these healthy habit conversations at home. By combining evidence-based educational approaches with the appeal of trusted Sesame Street characters, the program makes preventive health learning both accessible and enjoyable.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Jayanti Prakash, Director, Education, Content and Curriculum, Sesame Workshop India, said, “Children learn best through joyful experiences and meaningful interactions. Through beloved characters, we are helping children and caregivers understand that healthy eating, active play and good sleep can become part of everyday life in simple, achievable ways.”

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India, added, “Building healthy habits early is one of the most effective ways to support lifelong health. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire children and families to make small, positive choices around nutrition, movement and sleep that can have a lasting impact on their future well-being.”

As Elmo, Grover and Cookie Monster demonstrated throughout the day, healthy living does not have to feel like work. Sometimes, it begins with a story, a game, a laugh and a single healthy choice. For children, those moments can become the foundation for a healthier, happier future.

Parents and caregivers can access free Healthy Habits resources, activities and learning tools at: https://sesameworkshopindia.org/resources/healthy-habits/

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