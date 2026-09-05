ABBS Expands Global Academic Network with New International Partnerships Across Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Ghana and Nigeria

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS), Bengaluru, India is expanding its international academic network through strategic collaborations with universities across Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Ghana and Nigeria, strengthening opportunities for global learning, student mobility, research and cross-cultural engagement.

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The collaborations with the International University of Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University of Ibadan, Elizade University and Godfrey Okoye University establish opportunities for students and faculty to participate in international academic and research initiatives.

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With the International University of the Kyrgyz Republic, ABBS signed an MoU covering student progression pathways, study-abroad opportunities, faculty exchange, joint research and hybrid academic programmes. Potential areas include Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Digital Business, Sustainability and International Business.

The partnership with Malaysia University of Science and Technology provides scope for student and faculty exchanges, progression pathways, franchise programmes, dual-degree and dual-award opportunities, joint research and international conferences, particularly across Business Management, Supply Chain, Transport Logistics, Science and Technology.

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In Ghana, the proposed collaboration with the University of Cape Coast will explore student mobility, hybrid programme delivery, study abroad, faculty exchange, joint research, conferences and short-term international immersion programmes.

ABBS is also strengthening its academic engagement in Nigeria through collaborations with the University of Ibadan, Elizade University and Godfrey Okoye University. These partnerships focus on postgraduate progression, student mobility, faculty exchange, joint research, international conferences, internships, industry engagement and short-term immersion programmes.

Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS), said, “Internationalisation is an integral part of contemporary management education. These partnerships will give our students and faculty meaningful opportunities to learn across borders, collaborate with global peers, engage in research and develop a broader understanding of international business and diverse cultures.”

Through these collaborations, ABBS continues to build a globally connected academic ecosystem, creating pathways for international exposure, collaborative research, student mobility, faculty engagement and experiential learning. The growing network across Asia and Africa further reflects ABBS’s commitment to preparing students for an increasingly interconnected global economy.

About Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

Media Contacts

Dr. Nita Samantaray

Manager – Outreach & Communication

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Phone: +91 9739697317

Email: dr.nita@abbs.edu.in

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