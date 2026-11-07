ABBS Secures 1st Rank in the Category of Leading B-Schools in GHRDC B-Schools Survey 2026

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7: Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS), Bengaluru, has earned significant recognition in the prestigious Global Human Resource Development Centre (GHRDC) B-Schools Survey 2026, securing the 1st Rank in the Category of Leading B-Schools and 6th Rank in the State of Karnataka (Private). This recognition highlights the institution’s continued commitment to academic excellence, quality management education, and the holistic development of future business leaders.

The rankings were conferred by the GHRDC, New Delhi, as part of its annual assessment of business schools across the country. The recognition reflects ABBS’s growing reputation in management education and its sustained efforts towards strengthening academic standards and industry-oriented learning.

ABBS has consistently focused on delivering a contemporary and experiential learning environment that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and industry expectations. Through its diverse management programmes, the institution emphasises practical exposure, industry engagement, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Its academic approach integrates classroom learning with live projects, internships, corporate interactions, and opportunities for students to engage with real-world business challenges.

Advertisement

The institution also places considerable emphasis on developing globally competent professionals through international academic collaborations, faculty engagement, student mobility initiatives, and cross-cultural learning opportunities. These initiatives aim to provide students with broader perspectives and prepare them to navigate an increasingly interconnected and dynamic business environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B School, said, “Being recognised in the GHRDC B-Schools Survey 2026 is a moment of pride for the entire ABBS community. Securing the 1st Rank in the Category of Leading B-Schools reflects our collective commitment to academic quality, continuous improvement, and student success. This recognition belongs to our faculty, students, alumni, recruiters, and academic partners, whose contributions continue to strengthen the institution. We remain focused on creating meaningful learning experiences that nurture responsible, innovative, and future-ready management professionals.”

This recognition further reinforces ABBS’s commitment to advancing management education through academic innovation, industry integration, global engagement, and student-centred learning. With a continued focus on excellence and institutional growth, ABBS remains dedicated to preparing the next generation of business leaders and contributing meaningfully to the evolving higher education landscape in India.

Advertisement

About Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)