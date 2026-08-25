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Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], August 25: ABH Healthcare Limited ("Company"), a growing multi-speciality healthcare provider operating under the brand name "Anil Baghi Hospital", announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue is open for and will close on Thursday, August 27, 2026. The Company is proposed to be listed on the NSE SME platform. The Issue Price Band has been fixed at Rs. 96 to Rs. 102 per equity share and the total Issue Size is Rs. 34.98 crore.

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Highlights:

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- Issue Size: Rs.34.98 crore fresh issue comprising 34,29,600 equity shares at a price band of Rs.96 to Rs.102 per share.

- IPO Timeline: Issue opens on August 24, 2026 and closes on August 27, 2026, with tentative listing on September 1, 2026 on the NSE SME platform.

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- Application Details: Lot size of 1,200 shares, with a minimum retail application of 2 lots or 2,400 shares, requiring an investment of Rs.2.45 lakh at the upper price band.

- Grey Market Premium: Offline GMP currently indicated at Rs. 27 to Rs. 30 per share, representing an indicative premium of 26.5% to 29.4% over the upper price band.

- IPO Proceeds: Rs.17 crore to be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, Rs.5 crore for working capital, with the balance towards inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

ABH Healthcare Ltd's QIB segment witnessed strong investor demand and subscribed 8.37 times. The Company received bids for approximately 16.67 lakh shares, aggregating to around Rs. 17 crore, against 1.99 lakh shares on offer. The robust subscription underscores strong institutional interest and confidence in the Company's growth prospects and business fundamentals.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 34,29,600 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each through the book building process. The application lot size is 1,200 equity shares. The Issue includes a Market Maker Reservation of 1,72,800 equity shares, while the Net Issue to the Public is 32,56,800 equity shares. Fedex Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Registrar to the Issue.

Adding to the positive market interest around the IPO, ABH Healthcare is commanding a strong premium in the unofficial grey market ahead of the issue opening. The offline grey market premium is currently indicated at around Rs. 27 to Rs. 30 per share against the upper price band of Rs. 102 per share. This represents an indicative premium of approximately 26.5% to 29.4% over the issue price, highlighting strong market interest in the IPO ahead of its opening.

The Company proposes to utilise Rs. 17.00 crore towards repayment or prepayment, in part or full, of certain borrowings and Rs. 5.00 crore towards funding its working capital requirements. Further, a portion of the Net Proceeds will be utilised towards funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Dr. Saurabh Baghi, Managing Director, ABH Healthcare Limited, said, "Anil Baghi Hospital has grown into a multi-speciality healthcare institution with 150 beds and capabilities across 25 medical specialities. Our focus has remained on bringing experienced clinicians, modern medical infrastructure and a broad range of specialised care closer to patients in the region. As we enter the next phase of our journey as a listed company, we remain focused on strengthening our clinical capabilities, enhancing patient care and building on the trust that Anil Baghi Hospital has established over the years."

ABH Healthcare has strengthened its financial performance over the last three years, with profitability growing at a significantly faster pace than revenue. Consolidated revenue grew from Rs. 41.38 crore in FY24 to Rs. 52.51 crore in FY26, while EBITDA more than doubled from Rs. 6.89 crore to Rs. 14.72 crore and Profit After Tax increased over threefold from Rs. 1.66 crore to Rs. 5.64 crore during the same period. This improvement is also reflected in the Company's EBITDA margin, which expanded from 16.66% in FY24 to 28.03% in FY26. The Company's FY26 performance highlights its ability to translate revenue growth into stronger operating profitability, with ROE standing at 39.07% for the year.

With rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness around specialised treatment and increasing demand for organised healthcare services, India's healthcare sector continues to offer significant growth opportunities. ABH Healthcare is positioned to build on its established institutional network, participation in key government healthcare schemes and diversified service offerings to expand its presence across the healthcare services market and create long term value for its stakeholders.

About ABH Healthcare Limited

Incorporated in 2021, ABH Healthcare Limited provides healthcare services under the brand name "Anil Baghi Hospital". The Company operates a 150 bed multi-speciality hospital offering services across 25 medical specialities, including cardiac sciences, neurology, gastroenterology, laparoscopic and bariatric surgery, urology, pulmonology, nephrology, ENT and maxillofacial surgeries, among others. The hospital is empanelled with 30 private and public health insurance providers and third party administrators and participates in key government healthcare schemes including ECHS, Railways, FCI, BSNL and Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a team of 37 doctors and 101 nurses. ABH Healthcare is supported by a doctor led management team, experienced clinicians, diversified clinical capabilities and modern healthcare infrastructure, with a track record of stable operating and financial performance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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