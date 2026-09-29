Abhee City Urban Glenn Reviews, Price & Location: Are the 2 BHK and 3 BHK Flats in Varthur, Bangalore Worth It?

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 29: Every few months a new township launches on Sarjapur–Varthur Road. So when Abhee City Urban Glenn arrived with a Scotland theme, a golf range, and 45 acres of land, some scepticism was natural. If you are searching for Abhee City Urban Glenn reviews before booking, here is an honest look.

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What is Abhee City, Urban Glenn?

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Abhee City Urban Glenn is a large township by Abhee Ventures on SH-35, the Varthur–Sarjapur Road, right behind Greenwood High in Chikkavaderapura. It was pre-launched as Abhee Codename New Dimension, so don’t be confused when brokers send different brochures. The latest brochure and floor plans are on the official Abhee City Urban Glenn project page.

The master plan covers about 45 acres, with 14 towers and roughly 3,000 homes. Only Phase I is RERA registered for now: three towers and 566 apartments in 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5 and 4.5 BHK. The RERA number is PRM/KA/RERA/1251/308/PR/250826/008887, with completion on record as 31 December 2033.

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About the Builder: Abhee Ventures

Abhee Ventures has been building in Bangalore since 2009, mostly in the Sarjapur, Gunjur and Varthur belt. Its nearby projects include Abhee Aaria in Gunjur and Abhee Celestial City on Sarjapur Road.

Abhee is a mid-sized developer, not a Prestige or a Sobha, and Urban Glenn is by far its largest project. Visiting a delivered Abhee project will tell you more than any brochure.

Abhee City Urban Glenn Price

Based on current listings, the Abhee City Urban Glenn price is roughly ₹11,000 to ₹11,600 per sq.ft, up from pre-launch offers of about ₹9,600.

That puts a 2 BHK of about 1,180 sq.ft at ₹1.3 to 1.4 crore, a 2.5 BHK at ₹1.6 to 1.7 crore, 3 BHK homes at ₹1.6 to 2 crore, a 3.5 BHK at ₹2.2 to 2.3 crore and a 4.5 BHK of 2,550 sq.ft at ₹2.8 to 3 crore.

GST, registration, parking and club charges come on top, so keep another 10 to 12 percent aside and ask for the full cost sheet before booking.

Is it expensive? Not for this stretch. Big-brand launches nearby ask ₹12,500 to ₹15,000 per sq.ft, so Urban Glenn sits in the middle.

Location: Chikkavaderapura and Around

Chikkavaderapura sits in a useful spot. Greenwood High is next door, Wipro SEZ and the Sarjapur Road tech parks are 20 to 25 minutes away, and Whitefield and the Outer Ring Road are 10 to 12 km away. The airport is a 75 to 90 minute drive.

The honest downside is traffic. Varthur Road and the Dommasandra junction choke at peak hours, and roads and drainage are still catching up. Parts of this belt have seen waterlogging, so visit during the monsoon if you can.

Amenities and the Scottish Theme

This is where Urban Glenn stands apart. The Scottish-themed township promises over 140 amenities, centred on a 3-acre golf range, rare at this price. There are four clubhouses, including Club Inverness for wellness and Club Glasgow for sports, plus a man-made lake, a 3 km jogging loop, a cycling track, pools and a pre-school.

Ask which of these will actually be ready when Phase I is handed over.

Abhee City Urban Glenn Reviews: What Buyers Are Saying

The project is still under construction, so there are no resident reviews yet; most feedback comes from site visits.

Buyers like the scale, the open space and the master plan. The price is lower than big-brand launches nearby, and Phase I has its key approvals in place.

There are concerns too. Some ads mention 2029, but the RERA date is December 2033, so plan around that. With 3,000 homes planned, traffic will rise. Some Abhee City Urban Glenn Chikkavaderapura reviews say channel partners quote different prices for the same unit, so compare with the builder’s cost sheet. Check flooding risk and nearby high-tension lines too.

Abhee City Urban Glenn for Sale: What to Check Before Booking

Most Abhee City Urban Glenn for sale listings are primary inventory from the builder, plus a few early resale bookings that need care over transfer charges. Verify the RERA number on the Karnataka RERA website, ask for the carpet area and get a construction-linked payment schedule in writing.

The Verdict

Abhee City Urban Glenn is one of the more interesting launches on Sarjapur–Varthur Road, with strong amenities and fair pricing. It suits families happy to wait until 2033. If you need a home sooner, look at ready options first, including Abhee Celestial City.

Either way, visit the site, read the RERA documents yourself and don’t rush because of a limited-period offer. Good projects don’t vanish in a week.

Official project page: https://abheecityurbanglen.com/

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