Abhimanyu Nirban Wins National Excellence Award in AI and Marketing by DPIIT

India's First AI Marketing Agency — Bharat Innovations — Clocks ₹65 Crore+ in 2025, Eyes ₹90 Crore in 2026 New Delhi — Abhimanyu Nirban, Founder of Bharat Innovations, has been conferred the National Excellence Award in AI & Marketing by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The award recognises individuals making a measurable impact at the intersection of technology and business in India.

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Abhimanyu’s agency, Bharat Innovations, is widely regarded as India’s first AI Marketing Agency. The firm uses a combination of third-party AI tools and an in-house built AI framework to run marketing campaigns for brands and startups, with a focus on speed and measurable outcomes. Since its founding, the agency has worked with over 200 brands across sectors.

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On the financial front, Bharat Innovations reported revenues of over ₹65 Crore in 2025. The company has set an internal target of ₹90 Crore for 2026, signalling continued confidence in the demand for AI-led marketing services among Indian businesses.

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“I am deeply grateful for this recognition from DPIIT. It is truly humbling, and I would like to dedicate this award to each and every member of the Bharat Innovations team, whose hard work and belief made this possible. When we started, the idea of an AI-first marketing agency in India was largely uncharted territory. We are thankful to every brand and startup that trusted us early on. There is still a long way to go, and we remain committed to building something that genuinely serves Indian businesses.”-Abhimanyu Nirban, Founder, Bharat Innovations (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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