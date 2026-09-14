Abhiruchi Continues Its Journey of Preserving Traditional Flavors Across Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14: For over three decades, Abhiruchi Swagruha Foods has been synonymous with authentic taste, uncompromising quality, and a deep-rooted commitment to preserving India's rich culinary traditions. Established in 1992, the brand has grown from a single outlet into one of Hyderabad's most trusted destinations for traditional sweets, namkeens, pickles, podis, dry fruits, festive gifting, and premium hampers.

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Built on the philosophy of offering authentic flavors prepared with quality ingredients, Abhiruchi has remained true to its roots while evolving to meet the changing preferences of customers. Every product reflects the brand's focus on consistency, freshness, and the timeless recipes that have been cherished by generations of families.

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Today, Abhiruchi offers an extensive selection of traditional Indian sweets, savoury namkeens, handcrafted pickles, flavorful podis, premium dry fruits, and thoughtfully curated gift hampers for festivals, weddings, corporate gifting, and special occasions. The brand has become a preferred destination for customers looking for products that combine tradition with quality.

Speaking about the brand's journey, Mr. Jasti Kishore, Founder of Abhiruchi Swagruha Foods, said, "Since our inception in 1992, our vision has been simple, to preserve authentic traditional flavors while maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer trust. Every milestone in our journey reflects the confidence our customers have placed in us over the years. We remain committed to offering products that bring families together and become a part of their celebrations and everyday lives."

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As part of its continued growth, Abhiruchi has expanded its presence across Hyderabad with outlets in Madhura Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, SR Nagar and Nallagandla, making its products more accessible to customers across the city.

Beyond offering quality products, Abhiruchi has built lasting relationships with its customers by consistently delivering authentic flavors that evoke nostalgia and celebrate India's rich culinary heritage. Whether it is festive sweets, everyday snacks, traditional condiments, or elegant gifting solutions, the brand continues to uphold the values that have defined it for more than three decades.

With a strong legacy of trust and an unwavering commitment to quality, Abhiruchi looks forward to continuing its journey of serving Hyderabad while preserving the traditions that have made it a beloved household name since 1992.

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