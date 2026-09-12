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Home / Business / Abhishek Arora Productions Hosts a Royal Wedding-Themed Grand Launch for New Song "Ishq Hua Tumse"

Abhishek Arora Productions Hosts a Royal Wedding-Themed Grand Launch for New Song "Ishq Hua Tumse"

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ANI
Updated At : 10:27 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: The city of dreams witnessed a night full of love, music and celebration as Abhishek Arora Productions & Vnf Studios unveiled its much-awaited romantic track "Ishq Hua Tumse". Produced by Abhishek Arora and Co producer Rashmi Aarya , the song launch was not just an event, but a grand celebration of Ishq itself.

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Brand partners - Padam cotton Yarns ltd. , Aarya Moving Images, Sip n shine coffee, Aarya , Daams Hardware, Ritvaa Smart Gold

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The track brings together a talented team - featuring the soulful Mohammad Danish and the graceful Isha Sanjari, with beautiful music composed by Tabish Ali and directed by Vaibhav Nema & Casting by Abhishek Arora Casting & Events

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Breaking away from regular song launches, the team chose a stunning Indian wedding theme for the evening. The decor reflected traditional elegance with a touch of royal grandeur, perfectly complementing the romantic essence of the song.

Guests made a stylish entry in sherwanis, lehengas and traditional Indian attire, creating a truly royal wedding atmosphere. The evening began on a high note with a vibrant Dhol Entry, followed by dance, laughter and non-stop masti.

The launch was attended by the entire Abhishek Arora Productions family, the cast and crew of the song, friends and special guests from the industry. The camaraderie and warmth among everyone present made the celebration even more special. Every guest looked absolutely shaandaar and soaked in the festive spirit.

The most emotional and memorable moment of the night was when Mohammad Danish witnessed the grand surprise planned for him. His reaction - filled with genuine shock, happiness and gratitude - became the highlight of the evening and touched everyone's heart.

From the soulful music to the wedding-inspired grandeur, from the dhol beats to the laughter-filled moments, the launch of "Ishq Hua Tumse" had it all.

It was indeed - An amazing song. An amazing team. An amazing celebration. And an unforgettable Ishq.

About the Song:

Song: Ishq Hua Tumse

Production: Abhishek Arora Productions

Co-producer : Rashmi Aarya

Producer: Abhishek Arora

Featuring: Mohammad Danish & Isha Sanjari

Co Actors - Gurpreet kaur chaddha , Sanjeev Satija, Neelam Tangri, Zafar sanjari, Ahvaan kumar , Muskaan Chaudhary , Aashu Mohil & many more

Music: Tabish Ali

Director: Vaibhav Nema

Producer - Abhishek Arora

The song is now streaming on all major music platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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