Abhishek Mishra Steps Down After a Decade Long Journey with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival - DPIFF

New Delhi, September 4, 2026: Abhishek Mishra has announced his decision to step down from his role with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), marking the end of a decade long association with one of India’s prominent film and entertainment platforms.

Mishra joined DPIFF at the age of 18 and spent the following decade contributing to its vision, identity and growth. Reflecting on his journey, he described the experience as one that shaped him both professionally and personally.

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In his official statement, Mishra said that his time with DPIFF gave him “growth, perspective, meaningful relationships and experiences” that would remain an enduring part of his life.

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He also expressed gratitude to the people who supported and worked alongside him throughout the journey, acknowledging the trust and relationships built over the years.

“I leave with immense gratitude and pride for what I have built, and with great excitement for the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Abhishek Mishra stated.

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His departure marks a significant personal and professional transition after ten years associated with DPIFF. While closing this chapter, Mishra has indicated that he is looking ahead to new challenges and opportunities.

“Every ending is a new beginning. The journey continues,” he concluded.

The announcement was shared publicly by Abhishek Mishra on September 3, 2026, as an official statement marking the conclusion of his decade long journey with DPIFF.

Official Announcement: https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc0h2oNAwPk/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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