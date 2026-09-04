DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Abhishek Mishra Steps Down After a Decade Long Journey with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival - DPIFF

Abhishek Mishra Steps Down After a Decade Long Journey with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival - DPIFF

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 11:59 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi, September 4, 2026: Abhishek Mishra has announced his decision to step down from his role with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), marking the end of a decade long association with one of India’s prominent film and entertainment platforms.

Mishra joined DPIFF at the age of 18 and spent the following decade contributing to its vision, identity and growth. Reflecting on his journey, he described the experience as one that shaped him both professionally and personally.

Advertisement

In his official statement, Mishra said that his time with DPIFF gave him “growth, perspective, meaningful relationships and experiences” that would remain an enduring part of his life.

Advertisement

He also expressed gratitude to the people who supported and worked alongside him throughout the journey, acknowledging the trust and relationships built over the years.

“I leave with immense gratitude and pride for what I have built, and with great excitement for the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Abhishek Mishra stated.

Advertisement

His departure marks a significant personal and professional transition after ten years associated with DPIFF. While closing this chapter, Mishra has indicated that he is looking ahead to new challenges and opportunities.

“Every ending is a new beginning. The journey continues,” he concluded.

The announcement was shared publicly by Abhishek Mishra on September 3, 2026, as an official statement marking the conclusion of his decade long journey with DPIFF.

Official Announcement: https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc0h2oNAwPk/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts