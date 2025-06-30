Abhishek Tapadia Expands Automotive Empire, Ventures into Entertainment with Zee Studios Collaboration

Aurangabad-based entrepreneur Abhishek Tapadia is making waves in multiple industries—from luxury automobiles to real estate and now entertainment. Known for introducing some of the rarest supercars and superbikes to India, Tapadia is also behind the premium automobile showroom E-Rides, which began as a modest 300-square-foot setup in 2010 and has since transformed into a hub for exclusive automotive imports.

Advertisement

The venture was rebranded in 2016 as Exotic Advisor, reflecting its expanded scope beyond luxury vehicles to include high-end assets such as helicopters, yachts, and private jets. The company now helps clients across India access some of the world’s most exclusive mobility options.

Tapadia first garnered national attention after acquiring India’s only Aston Martin Vantage N420 Roadster, a limited-edition model with just 420 units produced globally. He later made headlines again with the Honda Rune, a rare 1800cc cruiser bike known for its advanced engineering and limited production run of only 200 units worldwide.

Advertisement

In parallel with his automotive ventures, Tapadia has remained active in his family’s construction business, contributing to high-profile residential and commercial developments. Among them is a prominent mall project in Amaravati, which has already been recognized by the Shopping Centres Association of India as the “Best Upcoming Mall of India.” Adding another dimension to his growing portfolio, Tapadia has now stepped into the entertainment industry. He is currently working on multiple film projects, including a collaboration with filmmaker Waseem Amrohi and Zee Studios. While details remain under wraps, the move signals a significant diversification of his business interests.

Looking ahead, Tapadia is also developing a first-of-its-kind automobile mall in India, aimed at creating an immersive destination for car and bike enthusiasts—a concept that could redefine the luxury automotive retail experience in the country.

Advertisement

With operations spanning automobiles, aviation, real estate, and now cinema, Tapadia continues to push boundaries across sectors, building what many are calling one of India’s most dynamic emerging business portfolios.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).