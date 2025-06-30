DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Abhishek Tapadia Expands Automotive Empire, Ventures into Entertainment with Zee Studios Collaboration

Abhishek Tapadia Expands Automotive Empire, Ventures into Entertainment with Zee Studios Collaboration

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:50 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aurangabad-based entrepreneur Abhishek Tapadia is making waves in multiple industries—from luxury automobiles to real estate and now entertainment. Known for introducing some of the rarest supercars and superbikes to India, Tapadia is also behind the premium automobile showroom E-Rides, which began as a modest 300-square-foot setup in 2010 and has since transformed into a hub for exclusive automotive imports.

Advertisement

The venture was rebranded in 2016 as Exotic Advisor, reflecting its expanded scope beyond luxury vehicles to include high-end assets such as helicopters, yachts, and private jets. The company now helps clients across India access some of the world’s most exclusive mobility options.

Tapadia first garnered national attention after acquiring India’s only Aston Martin Vantage N420 Roadster, a limited-edition model with just 420 units produced globally. He later made headlines again with the Honda Rune, a rare 1800cc cruiser bike known for its advanced engineering and limited production run of only 200 units worldwide.

Advertisement

In parallel with his automotive ventures, Tapadia has remained active in his family’s construction business, contributing to high-profile residential and commercial developments. Among them is a prominent mall project in Amaravati, which has already been recognized by the Shopping Centres Association of India as the “Best Upcoming Mall of India.” Adding another dimension to his growing portfolio, Tapadia has now stepped into the entertainment industry. He is currently working on multiple film projects, including a collaboration with filmmaker Waseem Amrohi and Zee Studios. While details remain under wraps, the move signals a significant diversification of his business interests.

Looking ahead, Tapadia is also developing a first-of-its-kind automobile mall in India, aimed at creating an immersive destination for car and bike enthusiasts—a concept that could redefine the luxury automotive retail experience in the country.

Advertisement

With operations spanning automobiles, aviation, real estate, and now cinema, Tapadia continues to push boundaries across sectors, building what many are calling one of India’s most dynamic emerging business portfolios.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts