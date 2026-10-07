DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Abhishek Vichare’s ‘The Girl Who Waited for Love’ Book Launch Held with Great Enthusiasm

Abhishek Vichare’s ‘The Girl Who Waited for Love’ Book Launch Held with Great Enthusiasm

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:11 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The launch of The Girl Who Waited for Love, authored by best-selling author Abhishek Bhaskar Vichare, was held with great enthusiasm in the presence of several distinguished personalities at Title Waves, Bandra.

The book launch was attended by Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Vedanti Tatkare, and Rajool Sanjay Patil, Corporator of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, among other dignitaries. They congratulated Abhishek Vichare and extended their best wishes for his literary journey.

Advertisement

Despite a demanding schedule balancing his political career and business commitments, best-selling author Abhishek Vichare has continued his noteworthy and successful journey in the literary world through his writing. Through The Girl Who Waited for Love, he explores human emotions, relationships and love through the medium of literature.

Advertisement

Following the launch, a special interaction was held with author Abhishek Vichare about the book and its content. Those present asked him several questions about the inspiration behind the book, his writing process, the subject of the story and the emotions expressed through it. The author responded openly and shared experiences from his literary journey with the audience.

Notably, writing and shaping the book and eventually bringing it to publication was an extremely challenging journey for Abhishek, particularly during the emotional period following the passing of his father, Bhaskar (Daji) Vichare, while also managing his demanding schedule. A glimpse of the struggles, emotions and memories associated with this journey was shared through his interaction with the audience.

Advertisement

Members of the Vichare family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers, and a large number of literature and book enthusiasts attended the event. The best wishes of the dignitaries, the engaging discussion about the book and the enthusiastic participation of the attendees added a special charm to the book launch ceremony.

The Girl Who Waited for Love marks a new chapter in the literary journey of best-selling author Abhishek Vichare and brings his literary side before readers. It is expected that the book will receive an enthusiastic response from readers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts