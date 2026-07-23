About 60% of Indian families spend nearly entire income on EMIs: Survey

Nearly 60 per cent of borrowers in India seeking assistance are either making only minimum payments or have completely stopped repaying their loans, indicating severe financial distress, as per the Expert Panel report.

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The study, which is based on inquiries and counselling sessions with distressed borrowers, paints a deeply concerning picture of the country’s growing debt crisis.

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Even more alarming, 60 per cent reported that their monthly EMI obligations either match or exceed their family’s total monthly income, leaving little or no room for basic household expenses.

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Another 40 per cent admitted they are repaying existing loans by taking fresh loans or relying on credit cards, highlighting a dangerous cycle of debt that many find impossible to escape.

The reasons behind borrowing are far from reckless spending. Medical emergencies account for the largest share at 26 per cent, followed by family and personal expenses such as weddings and education (22 percent), job or business-related challenges (18 per cent), and daily household needs (15 per cent).

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These figures show that most borrowers entered debt not out of choice, but out of necessity. When repayments become impossible, the consequences extend far beyond financial penalties. The survey found that 35 per cent of borrowers reported facing harassment, while 17 per cent experienced severe intimidation, including threats, abusive language, and home visits by recovery agents.

Additionally, one in five borrowers received legal notices from lenders, further intensifying stress during an already vulnerable period.

Anurag Mehra, Director of Expert Panel, said the numbers tell us that India’s debt problem is no longer just about missed EMIs—it is about people losing their dignity, peace of mind, and in some cases, even the will to live. Most borrowers we counsel are not habitual defaulters; they are ordinary individuals pushed into financial hardship by medical emergencies, job losses, or unexpected life events.

“Recovery must happen within the framework of empathy, law, and human dignity. Financial institutions, regulators, and policymakers need to work together to ensure that borrowers receive structured resolution mechanisms instead of intimidation and psychological harassment,” said Mehra.

The report highlighted that borrowers described a relentless barrage of recovery tactics. Nearly 39 per cent reported abusive recovery calls; 28 per cent said they received repeated calls from multiple lenders, while others faced workplace visits, threats of police action, and public humiliation.

The data also shows that many borrowers endured over a hundred calls a day, with agents contacting employers, family members, neighbours, and references in an attempt to force repayment.

Several borrowers described recovery agents sending photographs of their homes, threatening workplace visits, and repeatedly contacting parents and spouses, leaving families terrified and emotionally exhausted.

The findings highlight a growing need for responsible lending, accessible debt counselling, stronger borrower protection, and stricter oversight of recovery practices. As household borrowing continues to rise across India, ensuring that financial recovery does not come at the cost of human dignity will be critical in building a more resilient and compassionate credit ecosystem.