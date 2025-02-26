NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: As India navigates global disruptions while striving to achieve its growth objectives on the path to its centennial milestone as an independent nation in 2047, ABP Network, the country's leading multi-language news network, launched the fourth edition of ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025 in Mumbai. The two-day long summit was hailed by masses for discussing global movement towards 'Humanity's Next Frontier', and witnessed the convergence of inspiring ideas from the foremost icons leading the charge to make our nation a 'force for good'.

* Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal: "It would be great if Tesla manufactures in India. Moving towards electric mobility is beneficial, and if it aligns with national interest, it's even better."

* Ambassador Kurt Volker: "India is a rising power that comes across a friendly state with shared values. President Trump personally likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi but that doesn't stop his transnationalism."

* Dr. Shashi Tharoor pointed out that the desperation of people from Punjab and Gujarat to migrate reflects a deeper crisis rather than mere aspiration.

* Dr. (Prof.) Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize-winning Biologist, and Former President, The Royal Society: "One stark reality is that wealth plays a role in longevity as rich people tend to live 10 to 15 years longer than the poor.

* Dr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Google DeepMind, said, "India is not a poor country anymore, and we must take bold steps in developing our foundational AI models.

* Dr. Goutam Chattopadhyay, Senior Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Visiting Professor at Caltech: "Sunita Williams' return was delayed due to a technical glitch, but on March 19, they will be safely back home."

* Leander Paes: "We start scouting for talent quite late. As a nation, if we embrace sports science and incorporate DNA testing to assess young athletes whose abilities align with geographical genetics, I believe we can truly make a difference"

* Prof. Ashwani Mahajan, Author, Columnist, and National Co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch dismissed negative global narratives on India's poverty, calling them a conspiracy to undermine progress, while Dr. Ashima Goyal Economist and Member of India's Monetary Policy Committee highlighted that poverty has dropped from 30% to 5%, a historic achievement.

The summit hosted over 30 thought-provoking sessions with over 50 esteemed speakers exploring India's role in global socio-cultural, economic and scientific evolution and its future as a global stabilizer in geopolitical affairs. Through the two days, the initiative witnessed the convergence of ideas flowing from policy makers, International experts, social activities, spiritual thinkers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, film stars and celebrities, sports icons, and musicians from all over India who share soul stirring perspectives and stories for people to reflect and action.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal emphasized the strong India-U.S. partnership, calling the two nations "force multipliers" rather than competitors. Addressing U.S. tariffs, he reassured that India's industry is resilient and optimistic about bilateral trade. On Tesla and 'Make in India', he said, "It would be great if Tesla manufactures in India. Moving towards electric mobility is beneficial, and if it aligns with national interest, it's even better."

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Author, Politician, and Former International Diplomat, highlighted the paradox of India's growth story, where economic expansion coexists with rising unemployment and social crises. He pointed out that the desperation of people from Punjab and Gujarat to migrate reflects a deeper crisis rather than mere aspiration. Emphasizing the plight of migrants, he called for investment, employment, and entrepreneurship to ensure migration is a choice, not a necessity. He condemned the demeaning deportation of illegal immigrants, advocating for dignity in repatriation. Tracing India's historical migration, he noted how Indian laborers and professionals have shaped global economies, citing the resilience of past generations. On India-Canada relations, he took a firm stance against Khalistani extremism, calling for stricter action.

Prof. Ashwani Mahajan, Author, Columnist, and National Co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and Dr. Ashima Goyal, Economist and Member of India's Monetary Policy Committee, addressed India's economic transformation, poverty reduction, and job market shifts. Prof. Mahajan dismissed negative global narratives on India's poverty, calling them a conspiracy to undermine progress, while Dr. Goyal highlighted that poverty has dropped from 30% to 5%, a historic achievement. She emphasized India's stable, high growth rate averaging 8.3% over three years, leading to a 10% rise in job creation. On youth unemployment, she pointed out that job seekers often refuse opportunities, preferring government jobs for their security. Discussing freebies, Dr. Goyal warned that excessive welfare spending limits infrastructure investment, while Prof. Mahajan criticized "Revdi Culture" for bankrupting states like Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Discussing the developments in United States since Donald Trump assumed office, Ambassador Kurt Volker, said, "For Donald Trump, unpredictability is deliberate tactics to create uncertainty and he likes to shock people by saying provocative things to make people react." He further added, "For Trump, to end the war one has to stop Russia which no one was doing. He also wants Ukraine to pay back to United States for the help it offered." On India, he said, "India is a rising power that comes across a friendly state with shared values. President Trump personally likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi but that doesn't stop his transnationalism."

Speaking in the session "The Science of Ageing- The Yearning for Immortality", Dr. (Prof.) Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize-winning Biologist, and Former President, The Royal Society, said, "One stark reality is that wealth plays a role in longevity as rich people tend to live 10 to 15 years longer than the poor. We now understand why exercise, a good sleep cycle, and other healthy habits help slow aging. Avoiding social isolation and maintaining a sense of purpose is crucial. Early health screenings, such as for diabetes, can make a significant difference in ageing."

Speaking on the topic 'Transforming India with AI: Why We Need More Data', Dr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Google DeepMind, said, "India is not a poor country anymore, and we must take bold steps in developing our foundational AI models. AI is accelerating progress on a range of critical problems, from drug discovery and plastic pollution to structural biology. Innovations like AlphaFold are helping us solve complex scientific challenges faster than ever before."

Dr. Goutam Chattopadhyay, Senior Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Visiting Professor at Caltech was speaking in the session, 'Transforming India with AI: Why We Need More Data', when he confirmed, "NASA is not keeping Sunita Williams in space. Sunita Williams' return was delayed due to a technical glitch, but on March 19, they will be safely back home." He added, "ISRO and NASA are collaborating on a project right now. ISRO is doing great and executing successful missions. Astronomy truly opens up your vision to the universe and it is a big mystery that we are trying to solve."

In a mega sporting panel, Viswanathan Anand, 5-time World Chess Champion, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee; Geet Sethi, 9-Time World Champion of Billiards/Snooker and Founder of Olympic Gold Quest; Prakash Padukone, All England Open Badminton Champion, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee; Leander Paes, Indian Olympic Medalist, Grand Slam Winner, International Tennis Hall of Fame member, and Entrepreneur, Founder of Flying Man Ventures discussed the next frontiers of sports in India.

Leander Paes said, "I am concerned about tennis. Our association is currently facing the Supreme Court. We should learn from what the BCCI has done for cricket and follow its model of establishing hundreds of cricket clubs in every region of India. We start scouting for talent quite late. As a nation, if we embrace sports science and incorporate DNA testing to assess young athletes whose abilities align with geographical genetics, I believe we can truly make a difference."

Geet Sethi added, "The reason why we are not producing Olympic level sportspersons is that sports in India don't have the money for the talent to be nurtured. Socioeconomics, genetics, and subconscious self-belief are the three things which will drive India to sporting excellence."

Prakash Padukone said, "We have abundant talent in the country, but many previously lacked opportunities. Over the last 15 years, this has changed significantly. The sports federations must be professionalized. Talent is not the issue, nor is funding a problem now. The government is doing its part, and people are receiving support, but it is crucial that sports federations become more involved. These federations need to operate like corporations. Federations control the sports. It is their responsibility to encourage and promote sports."

Viswanathan Anand, said, "In India, I work to identify talent and provide them with all the resources they need. Winning medals will inspire more people to take up sports as a career option. When sports become a mass movement in our country, that's when true transformation will happen. Currently, we are competitive in sports but often miss out narrowly. We shouldn't be satisfied with these close misses; that's how we will grow as a sporting nation. In India, federations should be reformed to become more accommodating and spontaneous. Many chess players have started their own academies."

ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025, centred around the theme 'Humanity's Next Frontier', will bring together thought leaders and innovators to explore the challenges and opportunities posed by India's rise in a rapidly evolving world. In the face of climate change, geopolitical conflicts, and technological advancements such as AI, the summit delved into India's role as both an ancient civilisation and a demographic powerhouse in shaping the future. The two-day summit gathers a confluence of ideas from global thought leaders, intellectuals, and change makers, covering transformative possibilities in science, medicine, social contracts, and global leadership, with experts from diverse fields offering bold visions for a better, more sustainable world for all.

