Abram Food Limited plans to raise up to Rs. 13.99 crore from public issue, IPO opens on June 24th 2025

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 21: New Delhi based Abram Food Limited is planning to raise Rs. 13.99 crore from its SME public issue. Incorporated in the year 2009, the company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Chana Dal, Flour (Chakki Atta), Besan, Multi Grain Atta, Maida, Sooji, Spices, Cattle Feed (Khal), and Edible Oils. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on BSE SME Platform. The public issue open for subscription on Tuesday, June 24th 2025 and closes on Thursday, June 26th 2025. Corporate Makers Capital Ltd is the Lead Manager to the Issue.

The initial public offering of Rs. 13.99 crore is entirely a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs. 10 each with issue price fixed at Rs. 98 per equity share. Out of the fresh issue of Rs. 13.99 crore, company plans to utilize Rs. 3.85 crore towards capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, Rs. 6.70 crore towards funding of working capital requirement of the company, and rest for general corporate purpose. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200. Retail investors are required to invest minimum amount of Rs. 1,17,600 whereas HNIs have to park Rs. 2,35,200 for minimum lot size of 2 lots (2,400 shares). Out of total 14,28,000 shares offered, 47.48% are reserved for the retail quota and 47.48% for HNI quota.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2009, Abram Food Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Chana Dal, Flour (Chakki Atta), Besan, Multi Multi-Gain Atta, Maida, Sooji, Spices, Cattle Feed (Khal), and Edible oils. It markets and sells its product range in Rajasthan, Delhi/NCR, and Uttar Pradesh under the brand name "Kherliwala" through a network of distributors. The company also send their products under the various brands i.e. Rajasthan Royal, Black Buck, Double Moonch, Origo Natural, Karwan.

Highlights:

Advertisement

-Fresh public issue of Rs. 13.99 crore opens for subscription from June 24th 2025 to June 26th 2025.

-Minimum lot size for application is 1,200 shares; The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs. 1,17,600 whereas for HNI, the required investment will be amounting to Rs. 2,35,200 for 2,400 shares.

-Funds raised through the issue will be used for capital expenditure for purchase of machineries, funding of working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes.

-For FY24-25 company reported total revenue of Rs. 64.09 crore and net profit of Rs. 3.26 crore.

-As on 31 March 2025, ROE at 38.62%, ROCE at 56.02% and EPS at 9.05 and P/E(x) at 10.83.

-The company Market Cap to Sales Ratio is 0.58 which is seems to be best in the industry.

-Corporate Makers Capital Ltd is the Lead Manager to the Issue.

The company also provide Chana Dal, Atta, Besan, Chana Churi and Cattle Feed (Khal) to its distributors in bulk quantities of ranging from 30 to 50 kg packaging to sell in loose quantity to end customer through retail outlets. By prioritizing traditional processing techniques and in-house manufacturing practices, the company ensures that each product captures the authentic "Taste of Rajasthan" delighting consumers with every bite.

For FY24-25 ended on 31 March 2025, the company's total revenue increased by 78% to Rs. 64.09 crore against Rs. 36.14 crore in FY 2024. The company's net profit jumped significantly by 220% to Rs. 3.26 crore after Tax in 2025 against Rs. 1.02 crore after Tax in 2024, with a healthy EBIDTA margin of 7.92%. The Company is expecting a Growth of 56% in revenue and 26% in Net profit after Tax in the Financial year 2025-2026 by utilising the IPO proceeds.

IPO Highlights- Abram Food Ltd

IPO Opens on - June 24, 2025

IPO Closes on - June 26, 2025

Issue Price (Fixed) - Rs. 98 Per Share

Issue Size - 14.28 lakh shares - Rs. 13.99 crore

Lot Size - 1,200 Shares

Listing on - BSE SME Platform

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)