‘Absolutely baseless’: Sitharaman rejects foreign influence claim over UPI MDR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed as ‘absolutely baseless’ claims from the opposition that the choice to impose a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 was made due to outside influence, asserting it was a decision made professionally within the payment ecosystem.

Sitharaman stated that the choice was entirely professional and made collaboratively by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), payment banks, and merchant banks, rather than being enforced by the government.

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She dismissed the opposition’s claims that the government had succumbed to foreign influence, asserting that the MDR was not a tax and would not benefit the government.

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‘Absolutely baseless’. “I completely reject it,” she stated when questioned about the opposition’s claims that the decision regarding Unified Payments Interface (UPI) MDR was made under outside influence, especially from the US.

The Finance Minister added that the opposition was ‘looking for problems’ and making claims without completely grasping the situation. Rejecting criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress, that it constitutes a tax on consumers.

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Sitharaman stated, “This is neither a tax, nor a cess, nor even a surcharge.” “The collection is not being directed to the Consolidated Fund of India.”

The collected sum will be distributed among banks and various stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem. Out of the collected MDR, 40 per cent will be allocated to customers’ banks, 30 per cent to payment gateways, 20 per cent to the UPI application, and the last 10 per cent to the sponsoring bank of the UPI application.

Starting October 15, a 0.4 per cent MDR will be implemented on person-to-merchant UPI transactions over Rs 2,000. Merchants, not consumers, will bear the charge, which will be limited to Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or greater.

Transactions between individuals, along with most daily merchant payments, will continue to be free of charge. Critical services like railways, telecommunications, fuel, and insurance will incur a fixed Rs 5 charge for each transaction exceeding Rs 2,000.

Transactions in capital markets (mutual funds, stockbroking) receive a reduced rate of 0.02 per cent, also limited to Rs 300.

Small merchants earning up to Rs 1 lakh monthly through UPI QR codes continue to enjoy complete exemption from any new fees, covering approximately 96 per cent of all merchant transactions.