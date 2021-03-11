Abu Dhabi fund buys 20% in IIFL Home Fin for Rs 2,200 cr

PTI

Mumbai, June 10

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has picked up a 20% stake in IIFL Home Finance for Rs 2,200 crore, a statement said.

Biggest deal It will be one of the largest equity investments in the affordable housing finance segment by an external investor

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund will make the investment through a wholly-owned subsidiary, said IIFL Home Finance, which is among the largest affordable housing financiers with assets under management of Rs 23,617 crore.

On completion, the deal will be one of the largest equity investments in the affordable housing finance segment, by an external investor.