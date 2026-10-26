Abu Dhabi Invests In The Next Generation Of Musical Talent With A New Dedicated Institution For The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi

A long-term pathway for young musicians through free access to world-class music education.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is proud to announce the establishment of a dedicated institution for the Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi. The institution will form an integral part of Abu Dhabi's music and performing arts landscape, advancing the emirate's cultural vision to widen access to artistic excellence and build a vibrant cultural ecosystem for the future. It will provide free access to world-class music education programmes for aspiring young musicians.

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Set to open in January 2027 in the Mina Zayed (MiZa) district, Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi's 600-seat concert hall and 18 rehearsal and practice rooms will provide a professional-standard environment for collective music-making. Enrollment for the first cohort of 100 students aged 6–9 is now open. Over the coming years, the programme will nurture young musicians through training in both Western classical and Arabic musical traditions. Additional ensembles for advanced students will be introduced during the first year of the programme.

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The programme will establish long-term pathways for young people across the emirate to engage with music, develop their skills and progress over time.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi is an important investment in our future and in our commitment to making culture and creativity accessible to all. Through its free-access to world-class music education programmes, we are creating opportunities for young people to discover their talent, develop their potential and experience the lifelong benefits that music can bring. Beyond technical ability, music fosters discipline, collaboration, creativity and confidence, qualities that shape well-rounded individuals, enrich communities and contribute to a more vibrant society.

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"The Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi will become both a platform for emerging talent and a cornerstone of the emirate's growing cultural ecosystem. As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for culture and creativity, and as a UNESCO Creative City of Music, institutions such as this ensure the next generation has every opportunity to participate in, contribute to and shape our cultural future, while preserving the rich musical traditions that form an important part of our heritage."

The building has been designed by the late Frank Gehry, a pioneering figure in contemporary architecture and the architect of the recently announced performing arts institution Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi. His architectural contributions to Abu Dhabi also include the design of the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District.

Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate's continued investment in creative talent, cultural participation and the performing arts, supporting personal development and fostering community connection through creative expression.

ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the Emirate's position as a leading international destination, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the Emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

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