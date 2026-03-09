DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / AC Delco, Assurance International partner to market lubricants, batteries in India

AC Delco, Assurance International partner to market lubricants, batteries in India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Aftermarket brand of GM Motors, AC Delco, on Monday entered into a licensing agreement with Assurance International to market products such as lubricants and batteries in India.

Advertisement

AC Delco is an umbrella brand of General Motors.

Advertisement

"It is a licensing agreement between AC Delco and Assurance International Limited only for aftermarket products including one, we start with batteries and lubricants. These are the only two products in which we have started off," Pratik Sharma, Business Head, General Motors India, told ANI.

Advertisement

Today's licensing agreement is in continuation of the 2026 tie-up.

"...now it's time to fly because we already made a background behind it. Already, plants are there in operations. So, lubricants and batteries, we are up, and we are ready to like go in the market now in full way," Sharma said.

Advertisement

Asked whether this partnership was an indication of General Motors re-entry into India, he refrained to comment. In 2017, General Motors (GM) reportedly exited the Indian passenger vehicle market.

"I cannot comment on anything on GM vehicles because in any case, it is not there. And as I said, we are maintaining our promise. We are still maintaining our customers and cars for our customers. So it is like we are maintaining our promise. But yes, as of now, I cannot say anything on General Motors, on the vehicle," he added.

Nilesh Garg, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Assurance International, said the agreement stands only for India now, but over a period of time, they would be looking towards neighbouring countries also.

"We will be manufacturing, marketing, and selling the product lines that are being approved by AC Delco under their technological prowess. And they will be certifying the quality product lines that we are launching," Garg said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts