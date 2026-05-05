icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / AC prices set to rise further amid new energy norms, rising input costs: Blue Star Managing Director

AC prices set to rise further amid new energy norms, rising input costs: Blue Star Managing Director

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Air conditioner prices are set to rise further in the coming months due to sharp increase in input costs across commodities such as copper, aluminium, and steel in addition to the new energy efficiency norms introduced in January 2026, according to Vir S Advani, MD, Blue Star Ltd and Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the CII-BFSI summit 2026, Advani highlighted that input costs across the manufacturing sector have seen an unprecedented surge. "Across the board, cost has gone up about 14 to 16% in our industry, which is unprecedented. The last time we had this kind of cost increase was back in 2011," he said.

Advertisement

He noted that the combined effect of rising raw material prices and revised energy efficiency standards is driving up overall product costs. "We had an energy table change on January 1, 2026. So a lot of the sales in Jan, Feb, March in the market were what we call older BE table products, which are less efficient and therefore less expensive," he explained.

Advertisement

Advani indicated that prices are unlikely to ease in the near term. "Unfortunately, not. As this cost increase comes into the supply chain, cost is actually going to increase as we go forward over the next few months," he said, adding that companies are working to soften the impact through value engineering and cost optimisation.

He further stated that the industry may face inflationary pressures for the next 12 to 18 months, requiring gradual adjustment from both manufacturers and consumers as the market adapts to evolving price dynamics.

Advertisement

On the real estate and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, Advani highlighted the growing synergy between the two and said it will be key to future growth. He added that India's real estate sector is becoming a key destination for institutional capital.

"India's real estate sector has evolved into a key avenue for institutional capital, driven by strong investor confidence, reforms, and the growing role of REITs. Sustained policy support, regulatory clarity, and closer alignment between industry and financial institutions will be critical to maintaining this momentum and expanding investment across segments and cities," he said.

He further added that real estate and BFSI together form a strong growth engine for the economy.

"Real estate and BFSI together form a powerful engine of India's growth. With the sector contributing 7-8% to GDP and projected to reach Rs 13% by 2030, stronger linkages between the two will unlock investment, support sustainable development, and help shape future-ready cities," Advani said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts