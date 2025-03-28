Academically Global Launches Educafic: A Dedicated Study Abroad Platform for Healthcare Students

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28: Academically Global, a pioneering healthcare edtech proudly introduces Educafic by Academically, a study abroad platform that is dedicated to guiding students and professionals aspiring to do their higher education in healthcare specific courses. Educafic caters to a wide range of healthcare disciplines, at both the undergraduate and post graduate level including medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, nursing, physiotherapy, public health, healthcare management and allied health fields. The primary aim of Educafic by Academically is to provide expert guidance so that healthcare students receive expert support tailored to their specific academic and professional goals

There is an increasing demand for healthcare professionals across the world and many aspiring students struggle to navigate the complex web of international education, licensing requirements and career establishment. As a full stack healthcare EdTech, Academically Global along with Educafic by Academically and Jobslly help healthcare professionals with a step by step approach, ensuring that students receive the correct information, personalized mentorship and access to study and work in their dream destination.

Speaking about Educafic by Academically. Dr. Akram Ahmad, the Founder and CEO said, "Students intending to study healthcare overseas often face overwhelming challenges. Many of them unfortunately suffer because they are misguided or misinformed by consultants who prioritize commissions over the students' best interests. Educafic will change that, we will provide ethical, fact-based guidance to students, to ensure that they make informed decisions that will truly benefit them."

The services offered by Educafic by Academically include university selection based on personal aspirations, admission assistance, visa support, scholarship guidance, financial planning and career counseling. Most countries also require students to complete licensing exams before they can become registered healthcare practitioners and Academically provides the support required for that as well.

Educafic by Academically stands apart from other traditional education consultancies, through the collective experience and proven success of Academically Global in training thousands of healthcare professionals for licensure exams and facilitating their placements abroad. With a strong network of partnerships with top ranked global universities, Educafic will be able to provide students guidance on the right courses, in the right cities and the right countries that would align with their career aspirations.

Dr. Ahmad's deep expertise in medical education, research, and international healthcare career guidance has already empowered thousands of healthcare professionals to transition smoothly into global careers. This initiative further solidifies him as a leader in healthcare education and career advancement, ensuring students receive holistic support at every stage of their journey.

Through Educafic, Academically Global continues its mission of transforming healthcare education and professional training. The platform's interactive features enable students to access real-time expert guidance, mentorship sessions, and career roadmaps, empowering them to confidently take the next step in their international education and professional aspirations.

